Giza Tech partners with Lido Finance to deploy staked Ether in Pendle markets

Key Takeaways
- Giza Tech and Lido Finance have partnered to use Giza’s Pulse agent for deploying stETH into Pendle markets.
- The collaboration centers on generating automated DeFi strategies for staked ETH assets, leveraging Pendle’s tokenized yield positions.
Giza Tech’s Pulse, an intelligent capital allocation agent, has partnered with Lido Finance, a decentralized staking protocol, to deploy stETH into Pendle markets for automated yield generation.
The collaboration will focus on creating high-yield DeFi strategies involving staked Ethereum assets through Pendle’s tokenized yield positions, including ETH-PT configurations designed for yield optimization.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/giza-tech-lido-finance-steth-pendle-defi-strategies/