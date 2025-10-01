FTX Creditors Set to Recover Up to 120% of Claims

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

you know how it is, you’re just casually scrolling through twitter, and suddenly you start seeing all this hype around a new crypto project. for me recently, it’s been monad. everyone’s calling it a potential “solana killer,” and the whispers about a massive airdrop are getting louder. i got a little FOMO, so i decided to dig in to see what all the fuss was about. it’s one of those things where you feel like you’ve stumbled on a secret club, right? have you been hearing about it too? so, what’s the deal with this monad airdrop anyway? i’ll tell you what i found. basically, monad is a new blockchain, but it’s kind of a big deal because it’s designed to be crazy fast — we’re talking 10,000 transactions per second — while still being compatible with all the stuff you use on ethereum. it’s like taking the best parts of ethereum’s developer tools and the best parts of solana’s speed and smashing them together. pretty cool, right? now, about the airdrop itself, this is the super important part: there’s no official announcement yet. it’s all about positioning yourself for a potential one. think of it like earning points for a future giveaway. the project wants to reward people who are genuinely interested and helping them build their community and test their tech, not just people who want a quick buck. so, what does that mean for you and me? it means we have to actually get our hands dirty. i’ve been looking at a few things people are doing. first, you have to interact with their testnet. this is a version of the network that’s live for testing, but the tokens have no real value. you can get these free “testnet” tokens from something called a faucet. then, you use those tokens to do things on the network. you can trade test coins on different decentralized exchanges, like kuru or pancake swap’s testnet. another thing is minting nfts and just generally using the dapps that are being built on monad. it’s all about creating on-chain activity. i’ve also heard it helps to be a real community member. that means things like joining their discord and being active, or doing quests on platforms like layer3 that are specifically for monad. if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try deploying a simple smart contract. there are tools that let you do it without writing any code, which is a lifesaver for people like me. The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story