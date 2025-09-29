French asset management giant Amundi increased its stake in MSTR to 1.78 million shares, with a holding of approximately US$572 million.

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to BitcoinTreasories.NET, French asset management company Amundi purchased approximately $452 million in Strategy MSTR. Its holdings in MSTR increased to 1.78 million shares, with a market value of approximately $571.8 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.