The essay is critical of current data idealism(s) in information governance and advocates for a realist approach to data as a strategic and public asset.

Forget Data Ethics — The Real Battle Is Over Who Owns the Infrastructure

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/06 11:35
The contemporary discourse on data governance has been compromised by Data Idealism which approaches data as primarily a social and techno-legal artifact. There are variations of data idealism, such as data ethics, "Free Flow with Trust", data decolonisation, data feminism, ethical AI development and others which basically suggest that much of the social, political, and economic consequences of our digital age can be managed through the mechanisms of transparency, fairness, and ethical alignment. This is a case of structural blindness. Here, I propose Data Realism as a necessary corrective, requiring a shift in focus from the ideas of computational equity to the more concrete realities of infrastructural ownership, standardization leverage, and strategic capacity to manage this non-fungible asset.

This requires recognising the following Five key tenets of Data Realism:

1) The world exists and data are our only contact with it.

To deny this is to abandon the epistemic project - data may be imperfect, shaped, mediated — but contact with the world nonetheless. Once we accept the fundamental role of data as interfaces to reality, Data Realism demands that broad, cost-effective access to data be made possible. The goal is to create and maximize the utility of data commons while minimising systemic risk. Today, AI companies and developers need clarity on what data they can use and how. A facilitative sourcing framework will remove the constant threat of litigation, allowing development teams to focus on quality and performance of their models rather than worry about legal risk management. The current public data bottleneck stifles competition in AI.

This focus on "making things work" means Data Realism advocates for policies that legalise the collection of publicly available data. The current legal ambiguity and ethicist shaming cripples startups. Surely, there have to be clear technical standards for scraping (rate limits, robots.txt adherence, mandatory anonymisation, exclusion of sensitive and non-essential data etc), but by lowering the cost of basic data access and creating data commons, states can forces AI companies to compete on superior modeling, contextual application, and algorithmic innovation — rather than on who is the biggest and baddest proprietary data hoarder.

In lieu of this, more public and private investment in curated, contextual public datasets are needed. These vetted datasets can lower the initial data sourcing cost for startups and create a standardized benchmark for model development, replacing expensive, ad-hoc, and legally risky scraping efforts. Regulatory policy here must mandate data sharing or standardized APIs for essential public-interest data held by natural monopolies by incentivising voluntary contribution of anonymised, high-quality datasets to open-source commons. Further if data are our contact with the world, an over-reliance on specific metrics can warp signals, so data realism also demands holistic reality capture that incorporates qualitative insights and a plurality of indicators.

2) Data exist with the world.

This implies that data production is situated and filtered through the environment - data are not an abstraction but a critical resource which come from somewhere, are made by someone, and are shaped by instruments, protocols, and power. Data not only represent but also enact realities - especially as more and more information systems are automated - data shape public discourse, inform policy, and modulate real human and machine behavior. The materiality of data infrastructures is far from ephemeral, data are stored, circulated, and maintained by physical systems that leave significant ecological and geopolitical footprint. Since every interaction leaves a trace - Data Realism demands we acknowledge that data is not simply "collected" but its genesis and production is infrastructured. When schools of data idealism focus on moral arguments about data, they also accept the infrastructural dominance of incumbent hegemons (and their ethical priorities) as an unchangeable premise, seeking to ameliorate the prevailing system of power rather than challenging its foundations.

Therefore, a successful Data Realist state must foster a "permanent view of politics" required to integrate the trajectory of global technological developments into its own strategic calculus, prioritize the development of sovereign technical and even management standards surrounding data, and explicitly link digital industrial geographies to national security goals. Just as the world has winners and losers, the digital society has data powers and data provinces.

3) The world leaks through.

Data realism is not a defense of surveillance, dashboards, spreadsheets, or technocratic governance. It is a defense of reality as something external to human discourse and design — something that can resist, surprise, and falsify our models. To that end, Data Realism rejects two dominant trends:

Naive Empiricism — the idea that data “speak for themselves,” that numbers are neutral, measurement is innocent. This view fails to account for context, biases, or interpretation.

Radical Constructivism — the view that data are nothing but power-laden constructs, shaped entirely by ideology, narrative, and positionality. This view erases the world and collapses epistemology into politics, often for sake of it.

A realist stance rejects both the blind faith in datafication and the nihilism of pure relativism. Data realism does not deny context, ideology, or structure. It insists that, even through those, the world leaks through. A temperature reading. A mortality rate. A vote count. These are not just narratives. They constrain us. To treat data as real is to take them seriously — not as final truth, but as our provisional contacts with the world. It is to ask what all this shows and means, not just who made it and why. Data therefore must be analyzed without idealization, where a commitment to the hard facts of data, even if inconvenient or ugly (e.g., showing inequality, corruption) is necessary and statistical gaslighting civilisationally poisonous. Data can be manipulated. But manipulation presupposes a baseline that can be distorted. Falsifying a vote count still depends on the idea of a real vote count. Censoring mortality rates still implies that there were deaths. To lie with data is to admit that truth matters, because at some level data are a non-negotiable reality that exist and operate independent of our political beliefs and moral aspirations. This means we must apply the highest scrutiny to the data used to train and test our systems, human or artificial.

4) Data drive agency in the world.

Data is not an end but an index of industrial, military, and academic capacity. A state’s true data capacity is measured not by the size of its population’s data footprint, but by its independent ability to standardize, store, and compute that data without reliance on external supply chains or governance frameworks. This requires a systemic integration of military, academic, and industrial objectives — a union of science with industry that treats digital technical standards as global public goods that must be wielded strategically, and not just consumed passively. Contrary to idealistic claims, national security is the ultimate policy engine driving data governance decisions at the level of states, with privacy and ethics serving as secondary and often negotiable constraints. The data policies of the hegemonic and emergent powers are fundamentally rooted in securing technological advantage. The task therefore is not to eliminate dependency through isolation, but to gain the necessary leverage in data systems to shape the rules of its game.

Idealistic data policies are politically naïve because they assume consent and cooperation in an anarchic system. Consider the G7's DFFT narrative, for instance, which is often projected as a universal good, but is mostly an elegant rhetoric of "free flow with trust" that uses an abstract legal promise as a mask to hide the concrete realities of global political controls left unacknowledged. A Data Realist state, therefore, must subject all policies to a simple but rigorous test: Does this policy measurably increase sovereign capacity and reduce structural dependency, or does it merely achieve moral compliance with the powers that be? Data Realism thus demands a meaningful shift from the judicial-police state (focused on making and enforcing laws) to the structural state (focused on building and owning digital capability and metapolicy spaces).

5) Navigating the world with data requires pragmatism.

Data realism is commitment to practical ethics, not idealisms. It eschews notions of diagonally opposite left/right systems. It is a philosophy of effective technological acceleration and not of technological pessimism. Practical ethics require direct and immediate confrontation with ethical necessities of data flows - make the methods of collection, cleaning, modeling, and interpretation as transparent as possible to those who are affected by the resulting decisions - but beyond a right to audit and redress, data stewards should not have to bother with projecting desires of how the world ought to be into their data pipelines. Data ownership is the ownership of Truth, and thus carries a responsibility to protect and de-risk the data in their care, and if required, transfer that ownership for systemic continuity. The primary task of governace here is thus not to make data and systems ethical, but to confront and master the measurable structural facts of computation, ownership, and capability.

As almost everyone knows, the world and its governments are secretly run by accountants. This implies that data should go through continuous assessment for depreciation or appreciation. Once you put a number on the decay or change in data's subjective value due to context shifts and bias development, it will better incentivise the appropriate and timely flow of organisational resources to update and responsibly address the state of its data pipelines - as necessary to hold on to the realism in data. The financial incentives for better data governance and lifecycle management, reducing long-term infrastructural and technical debts, should thus be made explicit and immediate to the accounting elites.

To conclude, as AI and automated systems gain more and more leeway into human affairs, this manifesto calls for embracing Data Realism, a philosophy anchored in the undeniable existence of the world and data's fundamental role as our provisional contact with it. It is a mandate to recognise that in a geopolitically volatile world, reliance on external, proprietary, or geographically constrained data sources can be a major systemic vulnerability - and argues for a strategic shift toward data resilience, reliability and sovereignty to guarantee uninterrupted operational continuity of our digital lives regardless of external regulatory or political pressures.

\ \

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

you know how it is, you’re just casually scrolling through twitter, and suddenly you start seeing all this hype around a new crypto project. for me recently, it’s been monad. everyone’s calling it a potential “solana killer,” and the whispers about a massive airdrop are getting louder. i got a little FOMO, so i decided to dig in to see what all the fuss was about. it’s one of those things where you feel like you’ve stumbled on a secret club, right? have you been hearing about it too? so, what’s the deal with this monad airdrop anyway? i’ll tell you what i found. basically, monad is a new blockchain, but it’s kind of a big deal because it’s designed to be crazy fast — we’re talking 10,000 transactions per second — while still being compatible with all the stuff you use on ethereum. it’s like taking the best parts of ethereum’s developer tools and the best parts of solana’s speed and smashing them together. pretty cool, right? now, about the airdrop itself, this is the super important part: there’s no official announcement yet. it’s all about positioning yourself for a potential one. think of it like earning points for a future giveaway. the project wants to reward people who are genuinely interested and helping them build their community and test their tech, not just people who want a quick buck. so, what does that mean for you and me? it means we have to actually get our hands dirty. i’ve been looking at a few things people are doing. first, you have to interact with their testnet. this is a version of the network that’s live for testing, but the tokens have no real value. you can get these free “testnet” tokens from something called a faucet. then, you use those tokens to do things on the network. you can trade test coins on different decentralized exchanges, like kuru or pancake swap’s testnet. another thing is minting nfts and just generally using the dapps that are being built on monad. it’s all about creating on-chain activity. i’ve also heard it helps to be a real community member. that means things like joining their discord and being active, or doing quests on platforms like layer3 that are specifically for monad. if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try deploying a simple smart contract. there are tools that let you do it without writing any code, which is a lifesaver for people like me. The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16

