Fitell Corporation, a US-listed company, purchased 216.8 million PUMP tokens for $1.5 million.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed Fitell Corporation announced that it spent US$1.5 million to complete the purchase of 216.8 million PUMP tokens and included the relevant tokens in its digital asset treasury. It is reported that this transaction is also the company's first purchase of PUMP tokens to support its continued strategic expansion in the Solana ecosystem.
