The Firedancer team at Jump suggests increasing the Solana 60M block size with Alpenglow, allowing the block size to increase with validator power and triggering validator upgrades. The Firedancer team of Jump Crypto suggested eliminating the fixed block limit on Solana of 60 million compute units (CU) post-Alpenglow upgrade. This ambitious step is designed to […]

Firedancer Pushes to Uncap Solana Blocks Post-Alpenglow

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/29 23:30
The Firedancer team at Jump suggests increasing the Solana 60M block size with Alpenglow, allowing the block size to increase with validator power and triggering validator upgrades.

The Firedancer team of Jump Crypto suggested eliminating the fixed block limit on Solana of 60 million compute units (CU) post-Alpenglow upgrade. This ambitious step is designed to make networks more scalable, since it enables the size of blocks to vary dynamically as the validator hardware capacity increases.

The governance-approved Alpenglow upgrade will improve block finalization time by an order of magnitude, down to 150 milliseconds. 

It proposes a skip-vote scheme that allows validators to vote on oversized blocks only with less powerful hardware, which increases network availability.

Firedancer’s Vision: Dynamic Block Scaling Ignites Hardware Race

Firedancer SIMD-0370 proposes the removal of the fixed cap to encourage well-resourced validators to stuff additional transactions into each block. 

Users who have the highest-quality hardware are able to earn higher charges because they will be able to process bigger blocks. With other validators upgrading to keep up, this would form a positive feedback loop, or flywheel effect, which would gradually propel the network capacity upwards.

This design encourages ongoing hardware upgrades of validators. It moves the block size control off protocol limits to real-world validator abilities. 

The team is convinced that this will open up unheard-of throughput and revenue potential of the network.

Risks and Promises Amid Network Expansion

Roger Wattenhofer, the Anza head of research and a principal contributor to Alpenglow, is a supporter of eliminating the compute limits, but has been warning of hazards. 

He cautioned against this uncapping because it will concentrate power into the hands of super-advanced validators, which will be a threat to network stability. He is not pessimistic, though, that these issues can be resolved.

The project of Jump Crypto is part of a larger effort by the Solana ecosystem to invest in growth, such as their recent partnership with Galaxy Digital and Multicoin Capital to establish Forward Industries, a Solana treasury company.

This proposal will open the door to a new era of scalability on Solana, where dynamic scaling of blocks can be used after the Alpenglow to scale to the growing demand and push the limits of the performance of validators.

The post Firedancer Pushes to Uncap Solana Blocks Post-Alpenglow appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype?

you know how it is, you’re just casually scrolling through twitter, and suddenly you start seeing all this hype around a new crypto project. for me recently, it’s been monad. everyone’s calling it a potential “solana killer,” and the whispers about a massive airdrop are getting louder. i got a little FOMO, so i decided to dig in to see what all the fuss was about. it’s one of those things where you feel like you’ve stumbled on a secret club, right? have you been hearing about it too? so, what’s the deal with this monad airdrop anyway? i’ll tell you what i found. basically, monad is a new blockchain, but it’s kind of a big deal because it’s designed to be crazy fast — we’re talking 10,000 transactions per second — while still being compatible with all the stuff you use on ethereum. it’s like taking the best parts of ethereum’s developer tools and the best parts of solana’s speed and smashing them together. pretty cool, right? now, about the airdrop itself, this is the super important part: there’s no official announcement yet. it’s all about positioning yourself for a potential one. think of it like earning points for a future giveaway. the project wants to reward people who are genuinely interested and helping them build their community and test their tech, not just people who want a quick buck. so, what does that mean for you and me? it means we have to actually get our hands dirty. i’ve been looking at a few things people are doing. first, you have to interact with their testnet. this is a version of the network that’s live for testing, but the tokens have no real value. you can get these free “testnet” tokens from something called a faucet. then, you use those tokens to do things on the network. you can trade test coins on different decentralized exchanges, like kuru or pancake swap’s testnet. another thing is minting nfts and just generally using the dapps that are being built on monad. it’s all about creating on-chain activity. i’ve also heard it helps to be a real community member. that means things like joining their discord and being active, or doing quests on platforms like layer3 that are specifically for monad. if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try deploying a simple smart contract. there are tools that let you do it without writing any code, which is a lifesaver for people like me. The Monad Airdrop: Is It Worth the Hype? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/30 19:12
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
