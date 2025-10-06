ExchangeDEX+
Finland’s Hero Finds Home In Palermo’s Promotion Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:31
“It feels like home,” Joel Pohjanpalo explains as we’re setting up the cameras for our interview. “It’s the welcome that the fans gave me from the first day at the stadium. It’s been incredible.”

Of course, home for the 31-year-old Palermo striker must feel a million miles away from the rumbling hills and warm climes of sunny Sicily. At the age of 18, back in Finland’s capital city, Helsinki, there was no way that teenage Pohjanpalo could have predicted what would transpire over the next 13 years: a rapid rise to stardom, agonising injury setbacks, and history-making achievements in Europe’s most prestigious international tournament.

It all began with one of the quickest hat tricks in history. “Two minutes and 42 seconds,” Pohjanpalo confirms when asked about his legendary starting debut at HJK Helsinki in 2012. “Sometimes, all the stars align.”

Thirteen years later, it appears as though another astrological miracle may be on its way – this time in Palermo, the Sicilian capital that is home to Serie A promotion favourites Palermo FC.

The Rosanero are still unbeaten after the opening seven matches of Serie B in 2025-26, with Pohjanpalo leading the way from the front.

Joel Pohjanpalo during Palermo vs Manchester City at the Stadio Renzo Barbera, Palermo, 09/08/2025 (Foto Tullio Puglia)

Palermo FC

Joel Pohjanpalo celebrates a goal, Sudtirol vs Palermo at the Stadio Druso in Bolzano, 14/09/2025 (Foto Tullio Puglia)

Palermo FC

“It’s been a very good start for the team,” the Finland international explains. “Actually, I think (it’s) the best start for me as well since I came to Italy.”

A bold statement from U Vikingu (Sicilian for ‘The Viking’), whose foray into calcio was nothing short of outstanding.

Following the ups and downs of his German Bundesliga stints at Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburg, and Union Berlin, and on the back of a 16-goal campaign for Turkish Super Lig side Rizespor, Pohjanpalo hit the ground running in Venice, raking in 48 goals in only 96 appearances.

That’s an average of one goal every two matches. Phenomenal.

Without a doubt, Pohjanpalo’s 22-goal haul was the difference-maker when Venezia clinched promotion to Serie A in 2024, and he was subsequently awarded The Pablito for most goals in Serie B. After scoring six times in Serie A, including the opening goal against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, Palermo then tempted the Finn to trade the lagoon for the golden sands of the Mediterranean.

Pohjanpalo needed no time to adapt to the new surroundings. Instantly acclimatising, his impact was swift with nine goals in as many matches. It proved to be an intelligent and risk-free move from City Football Group (CFG), and one that would flip Palermo’s season on its head as they climbed up amongst the Play-Off spots.

And with another blistering start in 2025-26 – four goals and an assist – Pohjanpalo intends to bring the same joy he gifted the Venetians to the people of Palermo.

“The plan is to be as high as possible with Palermo because of the history, what the club has, and the importance that it has for the Sicilian people. Having such a huge crowd in front of you, obviously, you have to somehow pay them back.”

Repayment has already begun, with goals, assists and victories gladly accepted by the average crowd attendance of 31,800 this season, a vast 55% improvement over last season’s 20,500. And it’s not just Pohjanpalo luring old faces back to the Stadio Renzo Barbera, but a who’s who of soccer.

Joel Pohjanpalo, Fabrizio Ramondino, Tommaso Augello, Erling Haaland and Claudio Gomes line up before The Anglo-Palermitan Trophy between Palermo and Manchester City at the Stadio Renzo Barbera, Palermo, 09/08/2025 (photo: Tullio Puglia)

Palermo FC

The world’s most expensive striker, Erling Haaland, led an all-star cast as CFG sister club Manchester City visited in August to play a friendly. Valued at $282 million, the Norwegian started and scored for the Citizens as they staved off a valiant Palermo side led by Pohjanpalo and club hero Matteo Brunori.

It was a magical night for Palermo fans as their new coach, 2006 World Cup winner Filippo Inzaghi, hosted Champions League-winning manager Pep Guardiola, a scenario that was once thought impossible before CFG’s takeover in 2022.

“Of course, it was incredible to do a game like that,” Pohjanpalo remarked. “Especially as a last training game before the season started. They’re one of the best teams in the world, and with the best coach in the world. You can learn a lot from them.”

Pre-match at Palermo FC vs Manchester City, The Anglo-Palermitan Trophy, at Stadio Renzo Barbera, 2025

Palermo FC

The rise of Manchester City is largely due to the complete overhaul that began in 2008, and Palermo fans are hoping for a similar transformation. The first major step was taken in 2024 when CFG unveiled the Palermo City Football Academy, the first training centre in the club’s 125-year history, in nearby Torretta.

“I’m pretty sure that City Group has big plans for Palermo in the future”, Pohjanpalo hints. “You can always dream big, but at the end of the day, you need to concentrate on the short term.”

Wise words indeed from Pohjanpalo, who, despite scoring for fun at times, knows Serie B is a notoriously problematic competition to escape from. “It’s for sure one of the most difficult leagues. The teams are very good at defending, especially when you’re playing away.”

Pohjanpalo ended Sudtirol’s unbeaten home record in 2025 when he scored a brace at the Stadio Druso on matchday three, a reminder of his perseverance in tough situations.

Joel Pohjanpalo celebrates a goal for Palermo FC against Sudtirol in Serie B 2025-26

Palermo FC

And it’s this type of dogged determination that the Finland star must call upon during the October and November international breaks when he takes the field against Lithuania, Malta and the Netherlands in three crucial World Cup qualifiers.

“It will be the first time,” Pohjanpalo responds when asked about Finland’s World Cup history. “Obviously, after participating already in the Euros, we want to take the next step and go to the World Cup.”

Three wins would all but rubber-stamp Finland’s first-ever appearance at a FIFA World Cup. It would be a historic milestone for the underestimated Nordic nation, which has only ever qualified for one international tournament – Euro 2020.

Unsurprisingly, it was Pohjanpalo who created the headlines in Copenhagen when he scored a diving header – Finland’s first major tournament goal – to beat Denmark, resulting in his country’s first and only Euros victory.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JUNE 12: Joel Pohjanpalo of Finland scores their side’s first goal past Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Denmark and Finland on June 12, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Wolfgang Rattay – Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JUNE 12: Joel Pohjanpalo of Finland celebrates victory after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Denmark and Finland on June 12, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Oliver Hardt – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

UEFA via Getty Images

“It was a big dream come true to be part of that team and score a goal against Denmark. It’s always been a dream for all the footballers in Finland to be part of something like that.”

By the end of our half hour together, I could tell how comfortable Pohjanpalo is in Palermo – the club’s ambitious drive matches his own – but it’s Joel’s welcoming and friendly nature that lingers.

His journey may have been marked by speed bumps and diversions over the years, but more recently, Pohjanpalo has discovered solid ground in Italy.

“In Finland, it’s very, very calm,” he explains when comparing the two places he calls home. “Sicily is the complete opposite to this: It’s very loud. People are very emotional. People are very enthusiastic about everything, and I love it.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidferrini/2025/10/06/joel-pohjanpalo-finlands-hero-finds-home-in-palermos-promotion-push/

