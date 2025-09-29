Federal Reserve’s Strategy Hits Crypto Markets

Despite an increase in the M2 money supply and the upward trends in stocks and gold, cryptocurrencies continue to languish. The anticipation of a market rally hinges on a significant decline in interest rates.
