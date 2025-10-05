ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post FBI Director Kash Patel Doesn’t Deny He Fired Agent For Refusing Comey ‘Perp Walk’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline FBI Director Kash Patel warned agents must “follow the chain of command or get relieved” in response to reports the agency fired an agent for refusing to arrest former director James Comey and publicly escort him into its field office in front of news cameras, what’s known as a “perp walk.” FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” in Rayburn building on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Key Facts Patel didn’t deny reports an agent was terminated, but attacked MSNBC over its reporting on the alleged incident as “an a— clown factory of disinformation” in a post on X Saturday, responding to a tweet by MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade saying DOJ policy prohibits perp walks. Whereas some local law enforcement, such as in New York City, sometimes notify the media in advance of when a high-profile defendant will be taken into custody to allow them to stage photographs, DOJ policy states that the agency “should not encourage or assist news media in photographing or televising a person held in custody.” Multiple outlets reported Friday the FBI relieved an agent of duty for refusing to arrange a perp walk for Comey. The agent believed it would be inappropriate for a white-collar defendant, CBS reported, citing an anonymous source who said the agent was suspended for insubordination. Comey, who was charged last month with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation, was issued a summons to appear in court in the case, rather than an arrest warrant. What To Watch For Comey, who has denied wrongdoing in the case, is set to appear in court Thursday in northern Virginia for his arraignment. According to CBS,… The post FBI Director Kash Patel Doesn’t Deny He Fired Agent For Refusing Comey ‘Perp Walk’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline FBI Director Kash Patel warned agents must “follow the chain of command or get relieved” in response to reports the agency fired an agent for refusing to arrest former director James Comey and publicly escort him into its field office in front of news cameras, what’s known as a “perp walk.” FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” in Rayburn building on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Key Facts Patel didn’t deny reports an agent was terminated, but attacked MSNBC over its reporting on the alleged incident as “an a— clown factory of disinformation” in a post on X Saturday, responding to a tweet by MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade saying DOJ policy prohibits perp walks. Whereas some local law enforcement, such as in New York City, sometimes notify the media in advance of when a high-profile defendant will be taken into custody to allow them to stage photographs, DOJ policy states that the agency “should not encourage or assist news media in photographing or televising a person held in custody.” Multiple outlets reported Friday the FBI relieved an agent of duty for refusing to arrange a perp walk for Comey. The agent believed it would be inappropriate for a white-collar defendant, CBS reported, citing an anonymous source who said the agent was suspended for insubordination. Comey, who was charged last month with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation, was issued a summons to appear in court in the case, rather than an arrest warrant. What To Watch For Comey, who has denied wrongdoing in the case, is set to appear in court Thursday in northern Virginia for his arraignment. According to CBS,…

FBI Director Kash Patel Doesn’t Deny He Fired Agent For Refusing Comey ‘Perp Walk’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 01:53
Threshold
T$0.01229-5.38%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.1216-9.65%
COM
COM$0.005874-0.11%
GET
GET$0.0011+5.46%

Topline

FBI Director Kash Patel warned agents must “follow the chain of command or get relieved” in response to reports the agency fired an agent for refusing to arrest former director James Comey and publicly escort him into its field office in front of news cameras, what’s known as a “perp walk.”

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” in Rayburn building on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Key Facts

Patel didn’t deny reports an agent was terminated, but attacked MSNBC over its reporting on the alleged incident as “an a— clown factory of disinformation” in a post on X Saturday, responding to a tweet by MSNBC legal analyst Barb McQuade saying DOJ policy prohibits perp walks.

Whereas some local law enforcement, such as in New York City, sometimes notify the media in advance of when a high-profile defendant will be taken into custody to allow them to stage photographs, DOJ policy states that the agency “should not encourage or assist news media in photographing or televising a person held in custody.”

Multiple outlets reported Friday the FBI relieved an agent of duty for refusing to arrange a perp walk for Comey.

The agent believed it would be inappropriate for a white-collar defendant, CBS reported, citing an anonymous source who said the agent was suspended for insubordination.

Comey, who was charged last month with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation, was issued a summons to appear in court in the case, rather than an arrest warrant.

What To Watch For

Comey, who has denied wrongdoing in the case, is set to appear in court Thursday in northern Virginia for his arraignment. According to CBS, the agency is still working on a possible plan to arrest Comey before his court appearance.

Key Background

Comey was indicted Sept. 25 over his testimony to Congress in 2020 about the agency’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Justice Department alleged he lied to Congress when he said he had not authorized anyone to leak FBI information to the media. Trump, who has openly urged the Justice Department to target his adversaries, praised the indictment, writing “JUSTICE IN AMERICA!” on Truth Social after Comey was charged and calling him a “dirty cop” in a series of other posts.

Further Reading

Here’s What James Comey Said That Got Him Indicted—And The Evidence That Hurts Trump’s Case (Forbes)

Ex-FBI Director James Comey Indicted Amid Push To Prosecute Trump Opponents (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/04/fbi-director-kash-patel-doesnt-deny-he-fired-agent-for-refusing-comey-perp-walk-in-expletive-laden-post/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.45-9.59%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02774+4.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.10245-1.23%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006173-1.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003329-10.98%
MAY
MAY$0.02926+6.20%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27
Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

The post Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan Skip to content Home Crypto News SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities in Japan Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sbi-group-xrp-rewards/
XRP
XRP$2.3329-4.27%
COM
COM$0.005873-0.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:55

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Best and Worst Fantasy Matchups By Position

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,860.77
$101,860.77$101,860.77

-0.37%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,400.44
$3,400.44$3,400.44

-0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.75
$153.75$153.75

-1.25%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3426
$2.3426$2.3426

-1.07%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10576
$0.10576$0.10576

-1.16%