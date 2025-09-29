ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. British Virgin Islands, BVI, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance today announced the launch of its FF token, marking the company’s transition into a full-scale ecosystem with new governance, rewards, and collateral utilities. The introduction of FF builds on Falcon’s success in decentralized finance, where the platform has already surpassed $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and $1.9 billion in circulation of its stablecoin USDf. The FF token will serve as the governance and reward mechanism for the Falcon ecosystem. With a maximum supply capped at 10 billion, 2.34 billion FF tokens are being distributed at launch. Holders will be able to stake FF, participate in protocol governance, and earn Falcon Miles, a loyalty-based incentive system designed to strengthen community engagement. “The launch of FF marks a historic milestone for Falcon Finance,” said Andrei Grachev, CEO of Falcon Finance. “It represents the shift from a single-protocol model to a dynamic ecosystem where governance, rewards, and future collateral assets all converge to drive sustainable growth.” Beyond governance and rewards, Falcon Finance has outlined a roadmap to expand FF’s role in supporting collateral-backed products. This includes plans for a new FF-backed stablecoin and the integration of additional collateral assets, further reinforcing stability and innovation across the platform. “Our vision has always been to provide a secure and scalable DeFi ecosystem,” Grachev added. “With the FF token, we are unlocking the next phase of user participation, ensuring that our community is not only empowered but also rewarded as we continue to grow.” The launch of FF underscores Falcon Finance’s long-term strategy to expand its ecosystem,… The post Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. British Virgin Islands, BVI, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance today announced the launch of its FF token, marking the company’s transition into a full-scale ecosystem with new governance, rewards, and collateral utilities. The introduction of FF builds on Falcon’s success in decentralized finance, where the platform has already surpassed $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and $1.9 billion in circulation of its stablecoin USDf. The FF token will serve as the governance and reward mechanism for the Falcon ecosystem. With a maximum supply capped at 10 billion, 2.34 billion FF tokens are being distributed at launch. Holders will be able to stake FF, participate in protocol governance, and earn Falcon Miles, a loyalty-based incentive system designed to strengthen community engagement. “The launch of FF marks a historic milestone for Falcon Finance,” said Andrei Grachev, CEO of Falcon Finance. “It represents the shift from a single-protocol model to a dynamic ecosystem where governance, rewards, and future collateral assets all converge to drive sustainable growth.” Beyond governance and rewards, Falcon Finance has outlined a roadmap to expand FF’s role in supporting collateral-backed products. This includes plans for a new FF-backed stablecoin and the integration of additional collateral assets, further reinforcing stability and innovation across the platform. “Our vision has always been to provide a secure and scalable DeFi ecosystem,” Grachev added. “With the FF token, we are unlocking the next phase of user participation, ensuring that our community is not only empowered but also rewarded as we continue to grow.” The launch of FF underscores Falcon Finance’s long-term strategy to expand its ecosystem,…

Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:43
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003226-13.83%
Falcon Finance
FF$0.12469-7.15%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006646-5.04%
COM
COM$0.005874-0.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000704-5.15%

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

British Virgin Islands, BVI, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Falcon Finance today announced the launch of its FF token, marking the company’s transition into a full-scale ecosystem with new governance, rewards, and collateral utilities. The introduction of FF builds on Falcon’s success in decentralized finance, where the platform has already surpassed $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and $1.9 billion in circulation of its stablecoin USDf.

The FF token will serve as the governance and reward mechanism for the Falcon ecosystem. With a maximum supply capped at 10 billion, 2.34 billion FF tokens are being distributed at launch. Holders will be able to stake FF, participate in protocol governance, and earn Falcon Miles, a loyalty-based incentive system designed to strengthen community engagement.

“The launch of FF marks a historic milestone for Falcon Finance,” said Andrei Grachev, CEO of Falcon Finance. “It represents the shift from a single-protocol model to a dynamic ecosystem where governance, rewards, and future collateral assets all converge to drive sustainable growth.”

Beyond governance and rewards, Falcon Finance has outlined a roadmap to expand FF’s role in supporting collateral-backed products. This includes plans for a new FF-backed stablecoin and the integration of additional collateral assets, further reinforcing stability and innovation across the platform.

“Our vision has always been to provide a secure and scalable DeFi ecosystem,” Grachev added. “With the FF token, we are unlocking the next phase of user participation, ensuring that our community is not only empowered but also rewarded as we continue to grow.”

The launch of FF underscores Falcon Finance’s long-term strategy to expand its ecosystem, deepen user ownership, and create a sustainable foundation for both DeFi and real-world asset integration.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity. 

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold. Learn more: falcon.finance.

Contact

Founding Partner
Andrei Grachev
Falcon Finance
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/falcon-finance-launches-ff-token-to-power-next-phase-of-ecosystem-growth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.45-9.59%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02774+4.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.10245-1.23%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006173-1.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003329-10.98%
MAY
MAY$0.02926+6.20%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27
Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

The post Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan Skip to content Home Crypto News SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities in Japan Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sbi-group-xrp-rewards/
XRP
XRP$2.3329-4.27%
COM
COM$0.005873-0.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:55

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Best and Worst Fantasy Matchups By Position

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,772.55
$101,772.55$101,772.55

-0.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,394.88
$3,394.88$3,394.88

-0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.47
$153.47$153.47

-1.43%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3407
$2.3407$2.3407

-1.15%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10572
$0.10572$0.10572

-1.20%