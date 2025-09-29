Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

September 29th, 2025

Falcon Finance today announced the launch of its FF token, marking the company’s transition into a full-scale ecosystem with new governance, rewards, and collateral utilities. The introduction of FF builds on Falcon’s success in decentralized finance, where the platform has already surpassed $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and $1.9 billion in circulation of its stablecoin USDf.

The FF token will serve as the governance and reward mechanism for the Falcon ecosystem. With a maximum supply capped at 10 billion, 2.34 billion FF tokens are being distributed at launch. Holders will be able to stake FF, participate in protocol governance, and earn Falcon Miles, a loyalty-based incentive system designed to strengthen community engagement.

“The launch of FF marks a historic milestone for Falcon Finance,” said Andrei Grachev, CEO of Falcon Finance. “It represents the shift from a single-protocol model to a dynamic ecosystem where governance, rewards, and future collateral assets all converge to drive sustainable growth.”

Beyond governance and rewards, Falcon Finance has outlined a roadmap to expand FF’s role in supporting collateral-backed products. This includes plans for a new FF-backed stablecoin and the integration of additional collateral assets, further reinforcing stability and innovation across the platform.

“Our vision has always been to provide a secure and scalable DeFi ecosystem,” Grachev added. “With the FF token, we are unlocking the next phase of user participation, ensuring that our community is not only empowered but also rewarded as we continue to grow.”

The launch of FF underscores Falcon Finance’s long-term strategy to expand its ecosystem, deepen user ownership, and create a sustainable foundation for both DeFi and real-world asset integration.

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity.

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold. Learn more: falcon.finance.

