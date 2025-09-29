Expert Highlights XRP’s Decade-Long Success Amidst Market Challenges

TLDR

XRP started at just $0.00589 in 2013 and is now priced at $2.89, showing remarkable growth over the years.

Expert Vandell Aljarrah emphasizes that XRP’s resilience in the market is not accidental but a result of its staying power.

Despite facing a prolonged bear market and a legal battle with the SEC, XRP continues to rank among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

XRP reached an all-time high of $3.84 in January 2018 but fell below $0.9 shortly after, showcasing market volatility.

In August 2023, a court ruling allowed XRP to regain momentum by affirming that Ripple’s sales of the coin did not violate securities laws.

Vandell Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, recently highlighted XRP’s resilience in the cryptocurrency market. The asset, which first traded at $0.00589 in August 2013, now ranks among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. Aljarrah pointed out that XRP’s journey from obscurity to prominence is no accident.

According to Aljarrah, many cryptocurrencies fade within a single market cycle. However, XRP’s ability to survive through volatile periods demonstrates its resilience. He emphasized that such crypto assets, which endure over long periods, compound in value over time.

XRP’s Early Struggles and Growth

XRP’s journey began in 2013, when it was worth just $0.00589. By the end of that year, the coin crossed $0.01, marking an early milestone. Over the years, XRP faced multiple hurdles but continued to build strength in the market.

In January 2018, XRP reached its highest value of $3.84. Despite this impressive peak, the asset soon faced significant market downturns. After hitting its all-time high, XRP fell below $0.9 in the same month, beginning a prolonged bear market.

Legal Battles and Market Resurgence

XRP’s challenges deepened in December 2020 when the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple. The SEC accused Ripple of selling XRP as an unregistered security, which led to delisting on major exchanges. Despite these setbacks, XRP continued to retain a loyal following and proved its resilience.

In August 2023, a federal judge ruled in favor of Ripple, stating that XRP’s secondary market sales did not violate securities laws. This decision marked the end of a long legal battle and allowed exchanges to relist XRP. As a result, the cryptocurrency regained market confidence.

Today, XRP ranks among the top 10 cryptocurrencies globally. Despite the legal and market challenges, it has shown impressive growth. As of now, the token is priced at $2.89, a nearly 49,000% increase from its 2013 value of $0.00589.

The post Expert Highlights XRP’s Decade-Long Success Amidst Market Challenges appeared first on CoinCentral.