European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 06:48
TLDR

  • The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for the digital euro project.
  • The ECB signed agreements for fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange.
  • Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland will manage fraud and risk management for the digital euro.
  • Almaviva and Fabrick are responsible for the app and software design related to the digital euro.
  • Giesecke+Devrient will focus on enabling offline payment functionality for the digital euro.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has moved forward with the development of a digital euro, selecting several firms to provide core services. This decision aims to ensure that the digital euro can enhance payment efficiency and compete with emerging digital currencies. The central bank’s progress highlights its commitment to creating a digital currency that can coexist with cash in the eurozone.

ECB Selects Firms for Digital Euro Infrastructure

The ECB has signed framework agreements with multiple firms to oversee various aspects of the digital euro. These agreements cover fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. The selected providers include Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland for fraud management, Almaviva and Fabrick for software development, and Giesecke+Devrient for offline payment services.

Each service area has a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity in the event of disruptions. The ECB has also noted that it plans to announce another provider for offline services later. These efforts align with the ECB’s broader goal of strengthening financial sovereignty within the EU, especially in the face of global competition from stablecoins.

Regulatory Framework and Next Steps

The ECB clarified that no payments have been made as part of these contracts yet, and the arrangements are subject to revision based on future EU legislation. A final decision on the issuance of the digital euro will follow the formal adoption of the Digital Euro Regulation, which is still under negotiation. If approved, the digital euro would enhance payment efficiency and reduce reliance on private stablecoins.

Officials emphasized that the rollout of the digital euro may not occur until the latter part of the decade. However, they are committed to advancing the project, ensuring that the eurozone remains competitive in the evolving payments sector.

The post European Central Bank Moves Forward with Digital Euro Development appeared first on Blockonomi.

