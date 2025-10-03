ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for a potential digital euro, advancing preparations for a central bank digital currency that could one day complement cash in the eurozone, according to a release dated October 2. The move comes amid calls to accelerate the development of a euro central bank digital currency, ensuring the EU can remain competitive in the rapidly evolving payments sector with the advent of stablecoins. Both regulators and lawmakers have argued that a digital euro would help counter the influence of dollar-denominated stablecoins. Earlier on March 20, ECB President Christine Lagarde told lawmakers in Brussels that Europe must accelerate progress on retail and wholesale versions of the digital euro to strengthen financial sovereignty and reduce external vulnerabilities. Selected providers The ECB said it has signed framework agreements covering fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Each service area will have a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland were selected to oversee fraud and risk management. Almaviva and Fabrick will work on app and software design, while Giesecke+Devrient will focus on offline payment functionality. EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS will manage secure information exchange. Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting were chosen across multiple categories. The ECB noted it plans to announce an additional provider for offline services later. Next steps The central bank emphasized that the contracts do not involve any payments at this stage and can be revised in accordance with EU legislation. A decision on issuing a digital euro will only be made after the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under negotiation, is formally adopted. If launched, the digital euro would coexist with physical money and aim to enhance payment efficiency while reducing reliance on private stablecoins. However, officials have also signaled that… The post European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for a potential digital euro, advancing preparations for a central bank digital currency that could one day complement cash in the eurozone, according to a release dated October 2. The move comes amid calls to accelerate the development of a euro central bank digital currency, ensuring the EU can remain competitive in the rapidly evolving payments sector with the advent of stablecoins. Both regulators and lawmakers have argued that a digital euro would help counter the influence of dollar-denominated stablecoins. Earlier on March 20, ECB President Christine Lagarde told lawmakers in Brussels that Europe must accelerate progress on retail and wholesale versions of the digital euro to strengthen financial sovereignty and reduce external vulnerabilities. Selected providers The ECB said it has signed framework agreements covering fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Each service area will have a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity. Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland were selected to oversee fraud and risk management. Almaviva and Fabrick will work on app and software design, while Giesecke+Devrient will focus on offline payment functionality. EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS will manage secure information exchange. Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting were chosen across multiple categories. The ECB noted it plans to announce an additional provider for offline services later. Next steps The central bank emphasized that the contracts do not involve any payments at this stage and can be revised in accordance with EU legislation. A decision on issuing a digital euro will only be made after the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under negotiation, is formally adopted. If launched, the digital euro would coexist with physical money and aim to enhance payment efficiency while reducing reliance on private stablecoins. However, officials have also signaled that…

European Central Bank advances digital euro, selects service providers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 06:35
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07829-6.49%
COM
COM$0.005874-0.08%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2041-10.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.05887-4.64%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00796+6.41%

The European Central Bank has selected several firms to provide core services for a potential digital euro, advancing preparations for a central bank digital currency that could one day complement cash in the eurozone, according to a release dated October 2.

The move comes amid calls to accelerate the development of a euro central bank digital currency, ensuring the EU can remain competitive in the rapidly evolving payments sector with the advent of stablecoins.

Both regulators and lawmakers have argued that a digital euro would help counter the influence of dollar-denominated stablecoins.

Earlier on March 20, ECB President Christine Lagarde told lawmakers in Brussels that Europe must accelerate progress on retail and wholesale versions of the digital euro to strengthen financial sovereignty and reduce external vulnerabilities.

Selected providers

The ECB said it has signed framework agreements covering fraud detection, application development, offline payments, and secure data exchange. Each service area will have a primary provider and an alternate to ensure continuity.

Feedzai and Capgemini Deutschland were selected to oversee fraud and risk management. Almaviva and Fabrick will work on app and software design, while Giesecke+Devrient will focus on offline payment functionality.

EquensWorldline and Senacor FCS will manage secure information exchange. Sapient GmbH and Tremend Software Consulting were chosen across multiple categories.

The ECB noted it plans to announce an additional provider for offline services later.

Next steps

The central bank emphasized that the contracts do not involve any payments at this stage and can be revised in accordance with EU legislation.

A decision on issuing a digital euro will only be made after the Digital Euro Regulation, which remains under negotiation, is formally adopted.

If launched, the digital euro would coexist with physical money and aim to enhance payment efficiency while reducing reliance on private stablecoins.

However, officials have also signaled that a rollout, if approved, may not occur until the latter part of the decade.

Posted In: EU, CBDCs, Featured

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/european-central-bank-advances-digital-euro-selects-service-providers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.45-9.59%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02774+4.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.10245-1.23%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006173-1.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003329-10.98%
MAY
MAY$0.02926+6.20%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27
Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

The post Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan Skip to content Home Crypto News SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities in Japan Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sbi-group-xrp-rewards/
XRP
XRP$2.3329-4.27%
COM
COM$0.005873-0.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:55

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Best and Worst Fantasy Matchups By Position

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,796.55
$101,796.55$101,796.55

-0.43%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,399.92
$3,399.92$3,399.92

-0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.65
$153.65$153.65

-1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3461
$2.3461$2.3461

-0.92%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10567
$0.10567$0.10567

-1.25%