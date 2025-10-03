ETHZilla CEO: Ethereum may reach $20,000 and will continue to increase holdings

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, McAndrew Rudisill, CEO of ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury, predicts that the price of Ether will reach $20,000 in the next few years. The price has been in a consolidation pattern for many years and is expected to break through driven by the growth of stablecoins. Regarding the amount of ETH to be purchased, McAndrew Rudisill stated that ETHZilla does not have a fixed number, but hopes to acquire as much ETH as possible and will use it for various Layer 2 protocols to generate higher returns than normal staking. PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, McAndrew Rudisill, CEO of ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury, predicts that the price of Ether will reach $20,000 in the next few years. The price has been in a consolidation pattern for many years and is expected to break through driven by the growth of stablecoins. Regarding the amount of ETH to be purchased, McAndrew Rudisill stated that ETHZilla does not have a fixed number, but hopes to acquire as much ETH as possible and will use it for various Layer 2 protocols to generate higher returns than normal staking.