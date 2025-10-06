The post Ethereum Price Prediction for October: Is $5,000 on the Table? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $Bitcoin printed a new ATH last week, reigniting risk appetite across majors. Analysts expect rotation into $ETH as the market looks for the next leader. $Ethereum Price is trading in a classic bull-trend posture. Can ETH reach $5,000, or do we first revisit lower supports? ETH Chart Check: What Happened to Ethereum Price? Structure: Higher lows since late September (green arrow) with a clean reclaim of the 50-Day MA. Price is consolidating under local highs from August–September. ETH/USD 1-day chart – TradingView Immediate Levels Resistance: $4,700–$4,750, then $5,000 (major psychological and historical supply zone). Support: $4,356–$4,400 (horizontal + 50-Day MA area), $3,840, $3,500. Trend Anchors: 50-Day MA rising; 200-Day MA trending up and well below price—bulls in control unless $3,500 breaks. Ethereum Price Prediction: Path to $5,000 Hold Above the 50-Day MA: As long as ETH closes above ~$4,393–$4,400, buyers keep control. Break and Base Above $4,700: A daily close through $4,700–$4,750 unlocks $4,850–$4,900 liquidity. With BTC at ATH drawing new inflows, a rotation tailwind could deliver a $4,900 → $5,000 extension. Expect heavier supply on first touch. Reaching $4,850–$5,000 in October is realistic if BTC remains firm and ETH avoids losing the 50-Day MA. A brief wick beyond $5,000 is possible, but sustained closes above $5,000 likely require rising volumes and catalysts (L2 demand, staking flows, or macro tailwinds). Ethereum Price Prediction: The Pullback Script if a ETH crash Happens First Checkpoint – $4,356–$4,400: A daily close below this area suggests momentum fade; dips can probe $4,000–$4,050 intraday. Deeper Mean Reversion – $3,840: Prior range support; a common spot for dip-buyers in uptrends. Trend Invalidation – $3,500: Losing $3,500 converts the structure to neutral/fragile and reopens $3,200; below that, the 200-Day MA (~$3,051) becomes the last major trend line in play. How to Trade ETH Coin Today: Strategy Ideas… The post Ethereum Price Prediction for October: Is $5,000 on the Table? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $Bitcoin printed a new ATH last week, reigniting risk appetite across majors. Analysts expect rotation into $ETH as the market looks for the next leader. $Ethereum Price is trading in a classic bull-trend posture. Can ETH reach $5,000, or do we first revisit lower supports? ETH Chart Check: What Happened to Ethereum Price? Structure: Higher lows since late September (green arrow) with a clean reclaim of the 50-Day MA. Price is consolidating under local highs from August–September. ETH/USD 1-day chart – TradingView Immediate Levels Resistance: $4,700–$4,750, then $5,000 (major psychological and historical supply zone). Support: $4,356–$4,400 (horizontal + 50-Day MA area), $3,840, $3,500. Trend Anchors: 50-Day MA rising; 200-Day MA trending up and well below price—bulls in control unless $3,500 breaks. Ethereum Price Prediction: Path to $5,000 Hold Above the 50-Day MA: As long as ETH closes above ~$4,393–$4,400, buyers keep control. Break and Base Above $4,700: A daily close through $4,700–$4,750 unlocks $4,850–$4,900 liquidity. With BTC at ATH drawing new inflows, a rotation tailwind could deliver a $4,900 → $5,000 extension. Expect heavier supply on first touch. Reaching $4,850–$5,000 in October is realistic if BTC remains firm and ETH avoids losing the 50-Day MA. A brief wick beyond $5,000 is possible, but sustained closes above $5,000 likely require rising volumes and catalysts (L2 demand, staking flows, or macro tailwinds). Ethereum Price Prediction: The Pullback Script if a ETH crash Happens First Checkpoint – $4,356–$4,400: A daily close below this area suggests momentum fade; dips can probe $4,000–$4,050 intraday. Deeper Mean Reversion – $3,840: Prior range support; a common spot for dip-buyers in uptrends. Trend Invalidation – $3,500: Losing $3,500 converts the structure to neutral/fragile and reopens $3,200; below that, the 200-Day MA (~$3,051) becomes the last major trend line in play. How to Trade ETH Coin Today: Strategy Ideas…
- $Bitcoin printed a new ATH last week, reigniting risk appetite across majors. Analysts expect rotation into $ETH as the market looks for the next leader.
- $Ethereum Price is trading in a classic bull-trend posture.
- Can ETH reach $5,000, or do we first revisit lower supports?
ETH Chart Check: What Happened to Ethereum Price?
Structure: Higher lows since late September (green arrow) with a clean reclaim of the 50-Day MA. Price is consolidating under local highs from August–September.
ETH/USD 1-day chart – TradingView
Immediate Levels
- Resistance: $4,700–$4,750, then $5,000 (major psychological and historical supply zone).
- Support: $4,356–$4,400 (horizontal + 50-Day MA area), $3,840, $3,500.
- Trend Anchors: 50-Day MA rising; 200-Day MA trending up and well below price—bulls in control unless $3,500 breaks.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Path to $5,000
- Hold Above the 50-Day MA: As long as ETH closes above ~$4,393–$4,400, buyers keep control.
- Break and Base Above $4,700: A daily close through $4,700–$4,750 unlocks $4,850–$4,900 liquidity.
With BTC at ATH drawing new inflows, a rotation tailwind could deliver a $4,900 → $5,000 extension. Expect heavier supply on first touch.
Reaching $4,850–$5,000 in October is realistic if BTC remains firm and ETH avoids losing the 50-Day MA. A brief wick beyond $5,000 is possible, but sustained closes above $5,000 likely require rising volumes and catalysts (L2 demand, staking flows, or macro tailwinds).
Ethereum Price Prediction: The Pullback Script if a ETH crash Happens
- First Checkpoint – $4,356–$4,400: A daily close below this area suggests momentum fade; dips can probe $4,000–$4,050 intraday.
- Deeper Mean Reversion – $3,840: Prior range support; a common spot for dip-buyers in uptrends.
- Trend Invalidation – $3,500: Losing $3,500 converts the structure to neutral/fragile and reopens $3,200; below that, the 200-Day MA (~$3,051) becomes the last major trend line in play.
How to Trade ETH Coin Today: Strategy Ideas
- Momentum Traders: Look for a $4,700 break-and-retest for a push toward $4,900–$5,000. Avoid chasing long wicks into $5K without confirmation.
- Dip Buyers: Scale bids near $4,400 and $3,840, with hard invalidation below $3,500 to respect trend risk.
- Profit Taking: Expect first-touch supply at $5,000. Stagger exits from $4,850 → $4,950 → $5,000 if momentum stalls.
October Outlook: Balanced but Constructive
- Macro Wind: $BTC at ATH keeps crypto in risk-on mode. If BTC consolidates rather than reverses, ETH outperformance is a reasonable October theme.
- Base Case: $ETH ranges $4,350–$4,950, attempting $5,000 late in the month if supports hold.
- Upside Trigger: Strong daily close above $4,750 with volume = momentum continuation.
- Downside Trigger: Daily close below $4,350 = revisit $3,840; loss of $3,500 postpones any $5K attempt.
Bottom Line
- Is $5,000 realistic in October? Yes—but not guaranteed. It likely requires BTC stability, a clean break above $4,700–$4,750, and sustained buy volume.
- What could go wrong? A sharp BTC pullback or loss of the $4,350–$4,400 shelf would delay the $5K test and pivot focus to $3,840 / $3,500.
Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/ethereum-price-prediction-october-eth-5000-target/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.