The post Ethereum Price Prediction for October: Is $5,000 on the Table? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $Bitcoin printed a new ATH last week, reigniting risk appetite across majors. Analysts expect rotation into $ETH as the market looks for the next leader. $Ethereum Price is trading in a classic bull-trend posture. Can ETH reach $5,000, or do we first revisit lower supports? ETH Chart Check: What Happened to Ethereum Price? Structure: Higher lows since late September (green arrow) with a clean reclaim of the 50-Day MA. Price is consolidating under local highs from August–September. ETH/USD 1-day chart – TradingView Immediate Levels Resistance: $4,700–$4,750, then $5,000 (major psychological and historical supply zone). Support: $4,356–$4,400 (horizontal + 50-Day MA area), $3,840, $3,500. Trend Anchors: 50-Day MA rising; 200-Day MA trending up and well below price—bulls in control unless $3,500 breaks. Ethereum Price Prediction: Path to $5,000 Hold Above the 50-Day MA: As long as ETH closes above ~$4,393–$4,400, buyers keep control. Break and Base Above $4,700: A daily close through $4,700–$4,750 unlocks $4,850–$4,900 liquidity. With BTC at ATH drawing new inflows, a rotation tailwind could deliver a $4,900 → $5,000 extension. Expect heavier supply on first touch. Reaching $4,850–$5,000 in October is realistic if BTC remains firm and ETH avoids losing the 50-Day MA. A brief wick beyond $5,000 is possible, but sustained closes above $5,000 likely require rising volumes and catalysts (L2 demand, staking flows, or macro tailwinds). Ethereum Price Prediction: The Pullback Script if a ETH crash Happens First Checkpoint – $4,356–$4,400: A daily close below this area suggests momentum fade; dips can probe $4,000–$4,050 intraday. Deeper Mean Reversion – $3,840: Prior range support; a common spot for dip-buyers in uptrends. Trend Invalidation – $3,500: Losing $3,500 converts the structure to neutral/fragile and reopens $3,200; below that, the 200-Day MA (~$3,051) becomes the last major trend line in play. How to Trade ETH Coin Today: Strategy Ideas… The post Ethereum Price Prediction for October: Is $5,000 on the Table? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $Bitcoin printed a new ATH last week, reigniting risk appetite across majors. Analysts expect rotation into $ETH as the market looks for the next leader. $Ethereum Price is trading in a classic bull-trend posture. Can ETH reach $5,000, or do we first revisit lower supports? ETH Chart Check: What Happened to Ethereum Price? Structure: Higher lows since late September (green arrow) with a clean reclaim of the 50-Day MA. Price is consolidating under local highs from August–September. ETH/USD 1-day chart – TradingView Immediate Levels Resistance: $4,700–$4,750, then $5,000 (major psychological and historical supply zone). Support: $4,356–$4,400 (horizontal + 50-Day MA area), $3,840, $3,500. Trend Anchors: 50-Day MA rising; 200-Day MA trending up and well below price—bulls in control unless $3,500 breaks. Ethereum Price Prediction: Path to $5,000 Hold Above the 50-Day MA: As long as ETH closes above ~$4,393–$4,400, buyers keep control. Break and Base Above $4,700: A daily close through $4,700–$4,750 unlocks $4,850–$4,900 liquidity. With BTC at ATH drawing new inflows, a rotation tailwind could deliver a $4,900 → $5,000 extension. Expect heavier supply on first touch. Reaching $4,850–$5,000 in October is realistic if BTC remains firm and ETH avoids losing the 50-Day MA. A brief wick beyond $5,000 is possible, but sustained closes above $5,000 likely require rising volumes and catalysts (L2 demand, staking flows, or macro tailwinds). Ethereum Price Prediction: The Pullback Script if a ETH crash Happens First Checkpoint – $4,356–$4,400: A daily close below this area suggests momentum fade; dips can probe $4,000–$4,050 intraday. Deeper Mean Reversion – $3,840: Prior range support; a common spot for dip-buyers in uptrends. Trend Invalidation – $3,500: Losing $3,500 converts the structure to neutral/fragile and reopens $3,200; below that, the 200-Day MA (~$3,051) becomes the last major trend line in play. How to Trade ETH Coin Today: Strategy Ideas…