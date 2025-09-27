ExchangeDEX+
Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

By: Coindoo
2025/09/27 17:04
Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for a December release, the mainnet update could arrive sooner. Former Galaxy Digital researcher Christine Kim noted that Fusaka is designed to lift base-layer performance by about 33% while unlocking more than double the capacity for scaling solutions built on top.

Ethereum has already raised its block gas limits twice this year – from 36 million in February to 45 million in July. The latest adjustment continues that trend, signaling developers’ commitment to steadily expand throughput without overhauling the network all at once.

Debate Over Risks and Rewards

Supporters see the higher ceiling as a way to ease congestion and allow more activity per block. Staking provider Everstake argues that larger block sizes bring greater efficiency across Layer-1 and Layer-2, ultimately improving user experience. Vitalik Buterin has long supported gradual lifts for this reason.

READ MORE:

Ripple News: Institutional Flows, Stablecoin Utility, XRP Back in Focus

Not everyone is convinced. Some warn that larger blocks will put heavier demands on nodes, potentially leaving smaller operators at a disadvantage compared with well-capitalized validators. The concern is that decentralization could erode if the barrier to participation rises too quickly.

Validator Approval Still Pending

Under Ethereum’s consensus rules, at least half of the validator set must support the new threshold before it activates. Roughly 17% have already signaled in favor, according to Gaslimits, suggesting adoption is on its way but not yet guaranteed.

The Fusaka changes highlight Ethereum’s central challenge: scaling to meet user demand without undermining its decentralized architecture. Whether the 60 million cap delivers a smoother experience or creates new trade-offs will depend on how quickly the validator community aligns.

