Ethereum ($ETH) faced the same resistance four times since August, trading around $4,500 in October. Analysts say a big event is around the corner.

Ethereum Hits Same Resistance Four Times – What Happens After Multiple Rejections?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/06 05:30
Since August this year, Ethereum has been forced to bounce off the same downward trendline four times, with each rejection resulting in a decline. Value remains near its early October 2025 level near 4,300, but ETH is unable to break past that point. It is an interesting query: is the fourth rejection a sign of a looming collapse or is ETH piling momentum on the breakout?

This pattern of rejection is a critical turning point as pointed out in the work of technical analysts such as Ali Charts. At the point where price tries to hit the same level many times and fails to do so, it either loses strength and falls or eventually breaks through.

Analysis of The Rejection Pattern

The trendline is the one that relates the low totals of Ethereum towards the peak of around $4,955 at the end of August 2025. Whenever ETH drifts toward this reversing wave of resistance, the sellers intervene and drive the price lower. The four declines appeared at steadily decreasing prices, forming what traders call a descending triangle or falling wedge game market.

This is important because resistance levels become less potent upon repeated testing. With every rejection, the number of sellers decreases implying that selling pressure is depleting. The fourth test is commonly where the straw is broken–price either falls down through the support, or the price finally breaks through up through resistance.

Ether now trades at around $4,472, and analysts are observing whether a breakout above the level of $4,500 will get up to the levels of $4,600-4,800. The closeness with regard to the recent highs is an indication that ETH is winding up to move either way.


What the Technical Indicators Reveal

Momentum indicators show what is behind the trend line itself. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at a neutral position neither overbought nor oversold. This implies that ETH can move in any direction without any direct pressure of an overstretched state.

Volume patterns matter too; for example, the first two rejections had high selling volume and the third and fourth had low volume. Reduced volume on rejections is usually an indication of weaker bears, which frequently leads to breakouts and not breakdowns.

The immediate resistance is 4,350-4,400 USDT and breaks beyond this point on a privy volume would be good in causing rallies toward major good resistance trend lines.

Conclusion

The four declines by Ethereum at the same trendline have built a coiled spring – poised to give up the energy in one way. With weakening sell volume, neutral momentum indicators, and holding a price above key support, the setup is a little bearish to bias in favor of a breakout, rather than a breakdown. Nevertheless, as long as ETH is falling sharply above 4,500, the declining trend is maintained, and investors must be ready to go up or down.

