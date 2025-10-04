Ethereum Foundation to convert 1000 ETH to stablecoins via CoWSwap

Key Takeaways

Ethereum Foundation will use CoWSwap’s TWAP feature to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins.

The conversion will utilize CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature to minimize market impact from large trades.

The Ethereum Foundation plans to convert 1,000 ETH to stablecoins using CoWSwap, a decentralized exchange protocol that facilitates crypto asset swaps. At current prices, the transaction is worth more than $4.5 million.

The foundation will utilize CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature to execute the conversion, which enables time-averaged price executions to minimize market impact during large swaps.

The move is part of its ongoing work to fund R&D, grants, and donations, while also showcasing the power of DeFi.