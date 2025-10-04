ExchangeDEX+
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for October 3

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:50
Ethereum
The rates of most of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2.13% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $4,428 and the resistance of $4,560. 

As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is near the resistance of $4,616. If it breaks out, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing upward move to the $4,800 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is rising after a false breakout of the support of $4,060. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $4,300-$4,700 is the most likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $4,480 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/ethereum-eth-price-prediction-for-october-3

