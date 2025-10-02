ExchangeDEX+
Ethereum and Bitcoin Lead the Institutional Portfolios: Strategy Leads With $27.28B Profit

By: Coinstats
2025/10/02 05:00
Institutions have been adding Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB to their portfolios over the last month. These buys underscore the confidence of the big players in the crypto market despite recent fluctuations.

Recent reports indicate that companies are not only hoarding at profitable prices but also actually already enjoying a huge sit on profits, which highlights the power of institutional belief in crypto.

Heavy Ethereum Accumulation

BitMine appeared to be one of the largest Ethereum purchasers in the past month, as the firm bought 858,184 Ethereum tokens at an average price of $4,241. The move has already earned the company an all-time profit of 741 million, indicating that it has high confidence in Ethereum.

SharpLink also invested in ETH, purchasing 39,008 tokens at an average price of $4,531. It has become a lucrative asset for the company, and the profit to date has been 606.4 million.

Bitcoin Purchases Dominate

Bitcoin is the basis of institutional portfolios, and MetaPlanet, Tether, and Strategy are giant buyers of the biggest asset. MetaPlanet acquired 11,832 BTC, with an average price of $114,000, and is sitting at an all-time profit of 310.4 million.

Tether bought 8844 BTC at an average price of $113789, and its profit is around 8.52 billion.

Meanwhile, Strategy now owns 7,574 BTC worth $112,052 and holds an all-time profit of 27.28 billion. These numbers demonstrate the magnitude of institutional interest and the substantial returns generated.

Broader Market Bets

Along with Bitcoin and Ethereum, institutions are investing in other top assets. BNB Network Company bought 6,888 BNB with an average price of $863. Its total profit is around 83.7 million.

DeFi Dev Corp. significantly invested in Solana by purchasing 285,886 SOL at a price of $202 each. The portfolio has already earned a profit of $127 million on the asset, which further solidifies its status as a strong asset among institutional investors willing to get exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The buyings highlight an undeniable trend: institutional investors are not only holding but also actively accumulating their crypto assets. Their sustained growth reaffirms the major growth prospects of assets in the long term as they look forward to what most anticipate as the next significant cycle of growth.

