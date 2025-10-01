ETFs land on Wall Street, and cloud mining popularity soars

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

[New York, September 30, 2025]- As of 6:50 PM ET, DOGE was trading at $0.2298, decreasing by -0.446% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of around $34.5 billion.

On September 18, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) became the first Dogecoin spot ETF to be listed on the CBOE. On the same day, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new standards for digital asset spot ETFs, shortening the review period from 240 days to 75 days.

Industry watchers note that this move not only brings DOGE into mainstream markets but also generates business for cloud mining and similar services. Users could rent computing power to partake in DOGE mining instead of owning their own hardware, easing the entry resistance. Both ETFs and cloud mining are a compliance pathway for capital and a technological ecosystem success path that facilitates the continued growth of the Dogecoin ecosystem.

Fleet Mining: A representative platform

Among the many cloud mining platforms, Fleet Mining stands out. Founded in 2020, the company currently serves over 170 countries and regions. Its core philosophy is to transform the complexity of hardware and operations into a transparent contract mechanism.

Core advantages of the platform

Smart hashrate management – Our intelligent algorithm adjusts the output of your hardware for maximum efficiency based on network and market conditions with no down time.

Multi-Asset Support- Supporting main assets like BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC to diversify.

Clear Settlement – Computing power is directly linked to physical infrastructure, allowing users to see it functioning in real-time. Earnings are settled each day and can be confirmed on-chain.

Security and Compliance – Combined McAfee® and Cloudflare® security, with transparent contract terms and distribution.

Operational stability – By August 2025, the platform’s overall public computing power is expected to reach 35.6 EH/s. Project experience indicates that long-term, stable operation will be comparable to that of an enterprise.

Start cloud mining and earn profits in three steps.

Step 1: Register an Account

Register using your email address. New users receive a $15 trial bonus and can accumulate $0.60 by checking in daily to familiarize themselves with the registration process.

Step 2: Choose a Contract

You can freely choose a different term and currency based on your fund size and goals. Contract terms are clearly documented, including interest rates, maintenance schedules, and expected returns.

Step 3: Start Earning

Once the contract is activated, computing power begins immediately. The system calculates and distributes profits daily to your account.

Who can benefit?

● Passive income seekers: Receive regular daily distributions without having to monitor the market.

● Long-term: Optimize your portfolio by adding a “cash flow factor” to your spot or ETF assets.

● Retirees: Prefer a low-maintenance, regular distribution model.

● Institutional clients: Value compliance and transparency, and are suited for large-scale, long-term assets.

Why choose Fleet Mining?

The key isn’t whether they can participate in mining, but whether the platform provides a consistent and reliable distribution mechanism. In addition to multi-currency support and intelligent scheduling, Fleet Mining prioritizes compliance and security. Its proprietary and patented Aladdin system connects millions of miners and optimizes the distribution of computing power. While maintaining efficiency and authenticity, it maintains long-term stable operation, offering a more certain path to profitability in volatile markets.

Summary:

The launch of the first Dogecoin spot ETF (EDIF) and the emerging cloud mining industry, supporters believe, are helping DOGE go from a “meme token” to a “mainstream asset.” ETFs provide an entry for institutional and regulated players, while Cloud Mining offers a low-barrier-to-entry method for retail users to participate. The two constitute mutual appendages that support the DOGE ecosystem, both in terms of diversity and development.

For more information, please visit: https://fleetmining.com

Email: [email protected]

