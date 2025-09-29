ETF Preparations in Institutions: Sold Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), Bought These Three Altcoins! By: Coinstats 2025/09/29 21:54 Share

CoinShares released its weekly report for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and altcoins, reporting $812 million in outflows. Continue Reading: ETF Preparations in Institutions: Sold Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), Bought These Three Altcoins!