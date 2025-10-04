ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Enhancing Text-to-SQL Models Using Tinker and Ray appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Oct 02, 2025 00:46 Discover how Tinker and Ray are utilized to fine-tune text-to-SQL models, enhancing AI capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries. In an innovative approach to advancing text-to-SQL models, Anyscale has introduced a method leveraging Tinker and Ray to streamline the training and deployment process. This development aims to enhance AI builders’ capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries, according to Anyscale. Data Generation Techniques The process involves two main components: data generation and model fine-tuning. Initially, data is generated using Qwen-8B, which is deployed with vLLM and Ray Serve as an Anyscale service. This setup allows for scalable LLM inference, crucial for handling large datasets efficiently. Ray Core facilitates executing numerous parallel tasks to produce candidate SQL queries. These queries are then evaluated in a SQL environment using SkyRL-gym, a tool designed to calculate rewards and assess query success. To deploy the Qwen-8B model as a service, Ray Serve’s integration with vLLM is employed. This setup is executed using a straightforward script, enabling the deployment of the model and generation of SQL queries in parallel. Successful queries are identified and stored for further processing. Model Fine-Tuning with Tinker The Tinker API plays a pivotal role in tokenizing data and fine-tuning the model. Offering a high level of control, Tinker allows for precise adjustments to the model’s parameters. The API supports the training of LLMs by processing examples through tokenization and applying a chat template, preparing the data for model input. The fine-tuning process involves running several iterations of forward and backward passes, adjusting the model’s weights using the Adam optimizer. This iterative process is designed to minimize the loss per token, thereby enhancing the model’s accuracy in generating SQL queries. Evaluating Model Performance Once the model is fine-tuned,… The post Enhancing Text-to-SQL Models Using Tinker and Ray appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Oct 02, 2025 00:46 Discover how Tinker and Ray are utilized to fine-tune text-to-SQL models, enhancing AI capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries. In an innovative approach to advancing text-to-SQL models, Anyscale has introduced a method leveraging Tinker and Ray to streamline the training and deployment process. This development aims to enhance AI builders’ capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries, according to Anyscale. Data Generation Techniques The process involves two main components: data generation and model fine-tuning. Initially, data is generated using Qwen-8B, which is deployed with vLLM and Ray Serve as an Anyscale service. This setup allows for scalable LLM inference, crucial for handling large datasets efficiently. Ray Core facilitates executing numerous parallel tasks to produce candidate SQL queries. These queries are then evaluated in a SQL environment using SkyRL-gym, a tool designed to calculate rewards and assess query success. To deploy the Qwen-8B model as a service, Ray Serve’s integration with vLLM is employed. This setup is executed using a straightforward script, enabling the deployment of the model and generation of SQL queries in parallel. Successful queries are identified and stored for further processing. Model Fine-Tuning with Tinker The Tinker API plays a pivotal role in tokenizing data and fine-tuning the model. Offering a high level of control, Tinker allows for precise adjustments to the model’s parameters. The API supports the training of LLMs by processing examples through tokenization and applying a chat template, preparing the data for model input. The fine-tuning process involves running several iterations of forward and backward passes, adjusting the model’s weights using the Adam optimizer. This iterative process is designed to minimize the loss per token, thereby enhancing the model’s accuracy in generating SQL queries. Evaluating Model Performance Once the model is fine-tuned,…

Enhancing Text-to-SQL Models Using Tinker and Ray

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:14
Raydium
RAY$1.505-4.26%
COM
COM$0.005873-0.35%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05774-5.25%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000010767-0.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0582-5.36%


Peter Zhang
Oct 02, 2025 00:46

Discover how Tinker and Ray are utilized to fine-tune text-to-SQL models, enhancing AI capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries.





In an innovative approach to advancing text-to-SQL models, Anyscale has introduced a method leveraging Tinker and Ray to streamline the training and deployment process. This development aims to enhance AI builders’ capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries, according to Anyscale.

Data Generation Techniques

The process involves two main components: data generation and model fine-tuning. Initially, data is generated using Qwen-8B, which is deployed with vLLM and Ray Serve as an Anyscale service. This setup allows for scalable LLM inference, crucial for handling large datasets efficiently. Ray Core facilitates executing numerous parallel tasks to produce candidate SQL queries. These queries are then evaluated in a SQL environment using SkyRL-gym, a tool designed to calculate rewards and assess query success.

To deploy the Qwen-8B model as a service, Ray Serve’s integration with vLLM is employed. This setup is executed using a straightforward script, enabling the deployment of the model and generation of SQL queries in parallel. Successful queries are identified and stored for further processing.

Model Fine-Tuning with Tinker

The Tinker API plays a pivotal role in tokenizing data and fine-tuning the model. Offering a high level of control, Tinker allows for precise adjustments to the model’s parameters. The API supports the training of LLMs by processing examples through tokenization and applying a chat template, preparing the data for model input.

The fine-tuning process involves running several iterations of forward and backward passes, adjusting the model’s weights using the Adam optimizer. This iterative process is designed to minimize the loss per token, thereby enhancing the model’s accuracy in generating SQL queries.

Evaluating Model Performance

Once the model is fine-tuned, its performance is evaluated by downloading the model checkpoint. The LoRA weights are extracted and merged with the base model to ensure compatibility with vLLM, enabling direct service deployment. This step is crucial for assessing the model’s capability in real-world applications.

Additional Setup Requirements

To implement this methodology, several setup steps are necessary. These include defining a base image using a Dockerfile and configuring service and job files to manage deployment and data generation tasks effectively. These configurations ensure that the model can be deployed and tested in various environments, facilitating broader adoption and application.

Overall, the integration of Tinker and Ray in fine-tuning text-to-SQL models represents a significant step forward in AI development, offering a scalable and efficient solution for handling complex SQL query generation tasks.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/enhancing-text-to-sql-models-using-tinker-and-ray

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.45-9.59%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02774+4.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.10245-1.23%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006173-1.71%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003329-10.98%
MAY
MAY$0.02926+6.20%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27
Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

The post Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan Skip to content Home Crypto News SBI Group XRP Rewards: Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities in Japan Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/sbi-group-xrp-rewards/
XRP
XRP$2.3329-4.27%
COM
COM$0.005873-0.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:55

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Unlocking Incredible Digital Asset Opportunities In Japan

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Best and Worst Fantasy Matchups By Position

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,465.98
$101,465.98$101,465.98

-0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,385.48
$3,385.48$3,385.48

-1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.79
$153.79$153.79

-1.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3363
$2.3363$2.3363

-1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10462
$0.10462$0.10462

-2.23%