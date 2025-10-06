ExchangeDEX+
Bank of England backs stablecoins as finance evolves. GoldenMining offers renewable-energy mining contracts with up to $6,700 daily stable income potential.

Earn $6,700 a Day: The Bank of England Believes Stablecoins Can Reduce Reliance on Banks, GoldenMining Launches Stablecoin Profit Contracts

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/06 17:00
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, recently made a major statement, saying that stablecoins can flourish in a system where money and credit are separated, thereby reducing people’s dependence on commercial banks.

This view undoubtedly signals the transition of traditional finance to digital assets! For savvy investors, this signals a clear message: the stable, efficient, and decentralized stablecoin profit model will be the mainstream of the next wave of wealth accumulation.

GoldenMining, a leading global renewable energy cloud mining platform, has long observed this trend. It recently launched stablecoin profit contracts with predictable returns, allowing investors to enjoy the benefits of digital assets while completely abandoning the inefficiencies and reliance on traditional banks, achieving their daily income goals of $6,700 USD!

Earn $6,700 Daily with GoldenMining

1. Register an account: Visit the GoldenMining website, complete the registration process, and receive a $15 bonus.

2. Select the contract of your interest: The platform offers both short-term and long-term contracts, allowing users to flexibly choose between them.

ContractInvestDaily ReturnPayback cycleTotal Return
New User Contract$100$42 Days$108
Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd$650$8.455 Days$692.25
AntminerL9 17GH$3,500$4917 Days$4,333
Elphapex DG2$9,000$139.530 Days$13,185
Elphapex DG2+$12,500$212.538 Days$20,575
ANTSPACE HD5$55,000$1,05647 Days$104,632
Hydro Cooling HC40$300,000$9,60050 Days$78,0000

3. Start mining: After investing in a contract, the computing power is activated immediately and the mining journey begins.

4. Receive income: Fixed income is settled every 24 hours and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

GoldenMining’s unique advantages

  • Environmentally friendly mining: Utilizes renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.
  • Fund security: All user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance coverage from AIG for every investment.
  • Significantly lowers the barrier to entry: Users don’t need to prepare their own cryptocurrency mining equipment, learn specialized knowledge, or incur expensive electricity costs; GoldenMining handles the entire process.
  • 24/7 customer support, with an average response time of less than 30 seconds.
  • Multi-currency compatibility: Deposits and withdrawals are accepted for BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, and other major cryptocurrencies such as BNB.
  • Referral Bonus: When user B creates an account using user A’s invitation code, user A will receive a 3% commission for every contract purchased by user B. If user B invites user C to create an account, user A will still receive a 2% commission for every contract purchased by user C, for a total commission bonus of 5% (3% + 2%). This bonus is permanent.

How GoldenMining contracts work

GoldenMining has over 90 cryptocurrency mining farms worldwide and over 200,000 independently operated cutting-edge mining machines. When a user purchases a contract, the platform intelligently allocates the computing power required for the current contract’s earnings. A professional team operates the physical mining farm, mining cryptocurrencies at extremely low costs. After obtaining the cryptocurrencies, the exchange rate is converted to US dollars and deposited into the user’s balance. Ultimately, the user can withdraw the remaining balance into mainstream cryptocurrencies without currency restrictions.

Safety and sustainability

Trust and financial security are paramount in the cryptocurrency mining industry. GoldenMining understands this and prioritizes user asset protection. The platform adheres to transparent operations and adheres to legal compliance. User funds are securely stored in top-tier banks, protected by SSL encryption.

Visit the official website: https://GoldenMining.cc

Contact the official email: info@Goldenmining.com

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
2025/11/12 22:16
Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is approaching the climax of its four-year cycle as IntoTheCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen sees a final surge before the end of the year.read more
2025/09/27 02:40
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
2025/11/12 22:27

