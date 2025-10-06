ExchangeDEX+
Dogecoin News Today: Here’s Why DOGE Price Will Never Hit $1 As Experts Suggest PayFi As The Next Market To Rally

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:22
While some investors still expect DOGE to peak at $1, a recent news release appears to have dampened their expectations. The news reported that DOGE may never hit the highly anticipated $1 mark, citing several reasons. 

Following the news, DOGE investors have been liquidating their funds and seeking high-potential opportunities to invest in. Experts have been suggesting to DOGE investors to consider diversifying into PayFi, specifically a newly launched one called Remittix (RTX). 

They believe Remittix will reach $1 faster than DOGE and deliver a 100x to early investors. Let’s talk about Remittix and its potential. 

Why DOGE Might Never Hit $1

Dogecoin is a household name in the crypto market space, the first meme coin that changed the narrative. It was launched with no utility, but shot into the limelight after getting an endorsement from Elon Musk. 

DOGE saw massive trends and hype across social media, experienced significant retail adoption, and even garnered the acceptance of Tesla as a means of payment. Dogecoin price was pegged at $0.004 in January 2021; by April, it had surged by 1,100% to $0.73, with predictions of $1. However, after reaching its peak, DOGE’s growth has declined. 

Dogecoin’s primary selling point over the past few years has been its high volatility, which has enabled it to deliver significant gains to many investors. However, with the broader shift from meme coins to utility-focused projects, DOGE has continued to bear the brunt of this trend. 

Without significant upgrades or the introduction of utility to the ecosystem, Dogecoin may never reach $1. The savvy investors are aware of this and are quietly diversifying into Remittix (RTX), which promises a 100x return. 

Remittix (RTX), The 100x Payfi Altcoin 

Remittix is a PayFi solution that facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across more than 30 countries and supports over 40 cryptocurrencies. Users send cryptocurrencies converted with a live FX rate on the app, which is then deposited as fiat to the recipient’s account.

It also features a referral program that allows users to earn rewards on the platform. Users will earn a 15% reward on the buyer’s presale purchase in USDT. 

Remittix highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.
  • Beta testing for the Remittix wallet is now live, with community users actively testing it.
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/dogecoin-news-today-heres-why-doge-price-will-never-hit-1-as-experts-suggest-payfi-as-the-next-market-to-rally/

