ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Dogecoin Is Primed For A Higher Move To $0.4 Soon, It Just Needs To Hold This Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dogecoin price is showing strength after it held support levels. Analyst Daan Crypto Trades shared a chart on X, stating that the coin appears ready for a higher move. The price has been moving up slowly and in a choppy way since the April lows. If Dogecoin maintains this trend, it could surge toward $0.4 soon. Many traders are watching the chart and waiting to see if the coin can keep this setup for longer. Dogecoin Price Holds Key Support With Higher Lows Daan Crypto Trades points out on the chart that Dogecoin held where it needed to. The price stayed above the critical moving averages on the daily chart, including the 200-day EMA and the 200-day MA. The coin made a higher low, which is a basic sign that buyers are active. According to the analyst, the price movement in Dogecoin resembles that of other major coins. Many large coins have been moving similarly since the lows in April. This slow and choppy rise shows Dogecoin is following the same path as larger coins in the market. The steady steps up can seem slow, but they often lead to a more decisive move.  The higher low matters because it indicates that sellers are weaker than they were before. Each drop stops at a higher level than the last. Buyers step in at these higher spots and push the price up again. The steady action could help Dogecoin build a base for a bigger move and Daan Crypto Trades believes this base is forming now as illustrated on the chart above. Traders will watch to see if the price holds above the key moving averages and the new higher low. If the coin stays above these marks, the path to the next target looks clear. Analyst Sees Path Toward… The post Dogecoin Is Primed For A Higher Move To $0.4 Soon, It Just Needs To Hold This Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dogecoin price is showing strength after it held support levels. Analyst Daan Crypto Trades shared a chart on X, stating that the coin appears ready for a higher move. The price has been moving up slowly and in a choppy way since the April lows. If Dogecoin maintains this trend, it could surge toward $0.4 soon. Many traders are watching the chart and waiting to see if the coin can keep this setup for longer. Dogecoin Price Holds Key Support With Higher Lows Daan Crypto Trades points out on the chart that Dogecoin held where it needed to. The price stayed above the critical moving averages on the daily chart, including the 200-day EMA and the 200-day MA. The coin made a higher low, which is a basic sign that buyers are active. According to the analyst, the price movement in Dogecoin resembles that of other major coins. Many large coins have been moving similarly since the lows in April. This slow and choppy rise shows Dogecoin is following the same path as larger coins in the market. The steady steps up can seem slow, but they often lead to a more decisive move.  The higher low matters because it indicates that sellers are weaker than they were before. Each drop stops at a higher level than the last. Buyers step in at these higher spots and push the price up again. The steady action could help Dogecoin build a base for a bigger move and Daan Crypto Trades believes this base is forming now as illustrated on the chart above. Traders will watch to see if the price holds above the key moving averages and the new higher low. If the coin stays above these marks, the path to the next target looks clear. Analyst Sees Path Toward…

Dogecoin Is Primed For A Higher Move To $0.4 Soon, It Just Needs To Hold This Level

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:44
Movement
MOVE$0.05958-3.09%
4
4$0.05566-11.25%
SOON
SOON$2.0446-4.05%
COM
COM$0.005873-0.44%
READY
READY$0.013747-9.55%

The Dogecoin price is showing strength after it held support levels. Analyst Daan Crypto Trades shared a chart on X, stating that the coin appears ready for a higher move. The price has been moving up slowly and in a choppy way since the April lows. If Dogecoin maintains this trend, it could surge toward $0.4 soon. Many traders are watching the chart and waiting to see if the coin can keep this setup for longer.

Dogecoin Price Holds Key Support With Higher Lows

Daan Crypto Trades points out on the chart that Dogecoin held where it needed to. The price stayed above the critical moving averages on the daily chart, including the 200-day EMA and the 200-day MA. The coin made a higher low, which is a basic sign that buyers are active. According to the analyst, the price movement in Dogecoin resembles that of other major coins.

Many large coins have been moving similarly since the lows in April. This slow and choppy rise shows Dogecoin is following the same path as larger coins in the market. The steady steps up can seem slow, but they often lead to a more decisive move. 

The higher low matters because it indicates that sellers are weaker than they were before. Each drop stops at a higher level than the last. Buyers step in at these higher spots and push the price up again. The steady action could help Dogecoin build a base for a bigger move and Daan Crypto Trades believes this base is forming now as illustrated on the chart above. Traders will watch to see if the price holds above the key moving averages and the new higher low. If the coin stays above these marks, the path to the next target looks clear.

Analyst Sees Path Toward $0.4 If Trend Continues

Looking ahead, the analyst predicts that Dogecoin is poised to reach $0.40 if the current trend continues. Although slow, Daan Crypto Trades says each small gain adds strength to the trend, and Dogecoin must continue to make higher lows and higher highs to build and sustain momentum that could lead to a larger push higher. The chart shared by Daan Crypto Trades illustrates the upward trend and highlights the key moving averages positioned below the price. 

If buyers continue to defend these levels, the coin may gain momentum and attempt to reach $0.4. Daan Crypto Trades advises patience, as the rise can be slow, but a steady pattern can lead to a more decisive move. The analyst’s message is that Dogecoin needs to hold these levels above the critical moving averages on the daily chart, and a push to $0.40 could follow soon thereafter.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin/dogecoin-primed-0-4-soon/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.561-7.83%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02755+9.49%
Major
MAJOR$0.10271-1.22%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is approaching the climax of its four-year cycle as IntoTheCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen sees a final surge before the end of the year.read more
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02017-5.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$102,097.72-1.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003956-3.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:40
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006174-2.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003358-9.97%
MAY
MAY$0.02797+1.52%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

US Government Shutdown Crisis: Financial Market Turmoil Intensifies, But Investors Flock to H Mining

WUSD Cross-Chain Bridging Now Live On Stargate Finance

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,012.59
$102,012.59$102,012.59

-0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,424.48
$3,424.48$3,424.48

-0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155.78
$155.78$155.78

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3649
$2.3649$2.3649

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10591
$0.10591$0.10591

-1.02%