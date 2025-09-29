DOGE Approaches Its Target Price Of $0.209

Sep 29, 2025 at 12:28 // Price

Dogecoin’s price has completed its decline below the moving average lines and is approaching the projected price level. DOGE price analysis by Coinidol.com.







Dogecoin price long-term prediction: bearish



The price indicator suggests that Dogecoin will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. On September 25, DOGE dropped to a low of $0.217 before rebounding. The altcoin is currently trading above the $0.22 support and below the moving average lines.



Yesterday, the cryptocurrency price was decreasing again after diverging from the moving average lines. On the downside, if the altcoin retraces and falls below the $0.22 support, DOGE will reach the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. DOGE is now trading at $0.23.



Technical indicators

DOGE price indicators analysis



Despite the decline, the moving average lines are sloping upwards. The price bars are below the 21-day and 50-day simple moving averages. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a downtrend. The price bars have dropped well below them.









DOGE/USD daily chart – September 28, 2025

What is the next move for DOGE?



DOGE’s price is approaching the expected threshold of $0.209. On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has recovered above the $0.22 support but remains below the moving average lines. The altcoin is currently trading within a narrow range above $0.22. The price is decreasing as it faces rejection from the 21-day SMA barrier. If DOGE loses its current support, it will fall back to $0.20.









DOGE/USD 4-hour chart – September 28, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.