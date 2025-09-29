ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post DOGE Approaches Its Target Price Of $0.209 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 29, 2025 at 12:28 // Price Dogecoin’s price has completed its decline below the moving average lines and is approaching the projected price level. DOGE price analysis by Coinidol.com. Dogecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The price indicator suggests that Dogecoin will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. On September 25, DOGE dropped to a low of $0.217 before rebounding. The altcoin is currently trading above the $0.22 support and below the moving average lines.  Yesterday, the cryptocurrency price was decreasing again after diverging from the moving average lines. On the downside, if the altcoin retraces and falls below the $0.22 support, DOGE will reach the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. DOGE is now trading at $0.23. Technical indicators DOGE price indicators analysis Despite the decline, the moving average lines are sloping upwards. The price bars are below the 21-day and 50-day simple moving averages. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a downtrend. The price bars have dropped well below them. DOGE/USD daily chart – September 28, 2025 What is the next move for DOGE? DOGE’s price is approaching the expected threshold of $0.209. On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has recovered above the $0.22 support but remains below the moving average lines. The altcoin is currently trading within a narrow range above $0.22. The price is decreasing as it faces rejection from the 21-day SMA barrier. If DOGE loses its current support, it will fall back to $0.20. DOGE/USD 4-hour chart – September 28, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer.… The post DOGE Approaches Its Target Price Of $0.209 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 29, 2025 at 12:28 // Price Dogecoin’s price has completed its decline below the moving average lines and is approaching the projected price level. DOGE price analysis by Coinidol.com. Dogecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The price indicator suggests that Dogecoin will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. On September 25, DOGE dropped to a low of $0.217 before rebounding. The altcoin is currently trading above the $0.22 support and below the moving average lines.  Yesterday, the cryptocurrency price was decreasing again after diverging from the moving average lines. On the downside, if the altcoin retraces and falls below the $0.22 support, DOGE will reach the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. DOGE is now trading at $0.23. Technical indicators DOGE price indicators analysis Despite the decline, the moving average lines are sloping upwards. The price bars are below the 21-day and 50-day simple moving averages. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a downtrend. The price bars have dropped well below them. DOGE/USD daily chart – September 28, 2025 What is the next move for DOGE? DOGE’s price is approaching the expected threshold of $0.209. On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has recovered above the $0.22 support but remains below the moving average lines. The altcoin is currently trading within a narrow range above $0.22. The price is decreasing as it faces rejection from the 21-day SMA barrier. If DOGE loses its current support, it will fall back to $0.20. DOGE/USD 4-hour chart – September 28, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer.…

DOGE Approaches Its Target Price Of $0.209

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:02
DOGE
DOGE$0.17134-3.11%
COM
COM$0.005875-0.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231-0.43%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000572--%
Sep 29, 2025 at 12:28 // Price

Dogecoin’s price has completed its decline below the moving average lines and is approaching the projected price level. DOGE price analysis by Coinidol.com.



Dogecoin price long-term prediction: bearish


The price indicator suggests that Dogecoin will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. On September 25, DOGE dropped to a low of $0.217 before rebounding. The altcoin is currently trading above the $0.22 support and below the moving average lines. 


Yesterday, the cryptocurrency price was decreasing again after diverging from the moving average lines. On the downside, if the altcoin retraces and falls below the $0.22 support, DOGE will reach the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. DOGE is now trading at $0.23.


Technical indicators

DOGE price indicators analysis


Despite the decline, the moving average lines are sloping upwards. The price bars are below the 21-day and 50-day simple moving averages. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a downtrend. The price bars have dropped well below them.




DOGE/USD daily chart – September 28, 2025

What is the next move for DOGE?


DOGE’s price is approaching the expected threshold of $0.209. On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has recovered above the $0.22 support but remains below the moving average lines. The altcoin is currently trading within a narrow range above $0.22. The price is decreasing as it faces rejection from the 21-day SMA barrier. If DOGE loses its current support, it will fall back to $0.20.




DOGE/USD 4-hour chart – September 28, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/dogecoin-approaches-target/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.561-7.83%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02755+9.49%
Major
MAJOR$0.10271-1.22%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is approaching the climax of its four-year cycle as IntoTheCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen sees a final surge before the end of the year.read more
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02017-5.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$102,097.72-1.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003956-3.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:40
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006174-2.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003358-9.97%
MAY
MAY$0.02797+1.52%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

US Government Shutdown Crisis: Financial Market Turmoil Intensifies, But Investors Flock to H Mining

WUSD Cross-Chain Bridging Now Live On Stargate Finance

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,998.64
$101,998.64$101,998.64

-0.23%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,425.84
$3,425.84$3,425.84

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155.76
$155.76$155.76

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3674
$2.3674$2.3674

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10620
$0.10620$0.10620

-0.75%