The post Did 276 IQ Guy Make The Dumbest Bitcoin Move? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

Did 276 IQ Guy Make The Dumbest Bitcoin Move?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:05
Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead.

Grab a coffee and settle in as the story of a man claiming the world’s highest IQ takes a strange turn. His bold move into Bitcoin (BTC), wrapped in faith and controversy, sparks equal parts fascination and doubt.

Crypto News of the Day: World’s Highest IQ Man Faces Doubts After Moving Entire Wealth Into Bitcoin

Known as a Grand Master of Memory and founder of the United Sigma Intelligence Association, YoungHoon Kim is celebrated in some circles as the “world’s highest IQ man.” This South Korean intellectual set a record IQ score of 276 in 2024.

Kim recently predicted that Bitcoin could grow 100-fold over the next decade and become the world’s ultimate reserve asset.

His vision extended further, suggesting that American Bitcoin, a company associated with US President Donald Trump and Eric Trump, would become the world’s largest company by market capitalization. Now, Kim has taken his conviction to the extreme, allegedly converting all his assets to Bitcoin.

His remarks, heavily infused with religious themes, reflect a broader worldview in which he connects Bitcoin’s destiny to economics and divine purpose.

Describing himself as the second Satoshi Nakamoto, Kim pledged to strengthen America and expand global churches in Jesus Christ’s name.

This blend of financial vision, personal faith, and intellectual branding has sparked fascination and skepticism alike.

For supporters, Kim embodies the archetype of a visionary willing to back his beliefs with action. For critics, however, his declarations mark a concerning turn into ideology-driven investment.

Backlash and Questions Over Mental Health and IQ Claims

Kim’s announcement of moving his entire wealth into Bitcoin, reportedly at six-figure prices, has drawn sharp criticism. Some voices in the crypto community question both the wisdom of the decision and the validity of his self-presentation.

Skepticism over Kim’s claims is not new. While his IQ score was certified by record-keeping institutions, many academics dispute the legitimacy of such measurements against outside traditional psychometric standards.

His blending personal religious beliefs with economic forecasts has further polarized audiences, particularly in the often skeptical and data-driven crypto space.

At the same time, Kim’s willingness to fully commit to Bitcoin resonates with radical conviction, an otherwise familiar theme in the crypto industry.

A recent US Crypto News publication indicates that El Salvador is a case in point, with BTC maxi, Max Keiser, calling the South American country Bitcoin’s “Statue of Liberty.

Figures from Michael Saylor to early Bitcoin maximalists have also risked fortunes on the thesis that Bitcoin represents a once-in-a-civilization monetary breakthrough.

While Kim’s story’s fate remains in doubt, his actions spotlight the thin line between bold foresight and reckless risk-taking.

By tying his identity as the “world’s smartest man” to his faith in Bitcoin’s success, Kim has turned his personal narrative into one of the most unusual and controversial crypto stories.

Posts of the Day

Byte-Sized Alpha

Here’s a summary of more US crypto news to follow today:

Crypto Equities Pre-Market Overview

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitcoin-276-iq-younghoon-kim-us-crypto-news/

