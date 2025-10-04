ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Deutsche Bank Pioneers Euro-Denominated Cross-Border Payment On Partior Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The move marks a key operational milestone for Deutsche Bank’s institutional cash management and cross-border payment solutions. Deutsche Bank announced the successful completion of its first euro-denominated cross-border payment on the Partior blockchain platform on October 3, 2025. This live transaction was executed in collaboration with DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, with Deutsche Bank acting as the settlement bank and DBS as the beneficiary bank. The Partior platform, which is backed by a consortium of global banking giants including DBS, J.P. Morgan, and Standard Chartered, is designed to enable real-time, secure, and scalable settlement of payments. The interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment  A critical success factor of the operation was demonstrating the interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment rails. This proof of concept is vital for the institutional adoption of blockchain, as it allows banks to transition seamlessly while maintaining connections with legacy systems. The platform’s ability to facilitate real-time settlement provides advantages, including reduced payment failure risks and real-time confirmation of transactions, which are crucial for optimizing liquidity management across the global banking industry. Deutsche Bank’s Head of Product Management for Institutional Cash Management, Ciaran Byrne, emphasized the bank’s “multi-rail strategy,” which envisions a future where intelligent and negotiated routing utilizes various channels—be it SWIFT, stablecoins, or blockchain-based solutions—to maximize value for clients. He added: “We are constantly exploring ways of improving and future-proofing our operating model to ensure maximum benefit for our clients.” This strategic adoption by a major European financial institution confirms that blockchain is rapidly evolving from a niche technology to an integral component of the global financial infrastructure, poised to redefine how value moves across international borders by enabling 24/7, always-on, and real-time treasury management for their customers. Source: https://coinidol.com/deutsche-bank-pioneers-blockchain/The post Deutsche Bank Pioneers Euro-Denominated Cross-Border Payment On Partior Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The move marks a key operational milestone for Deutsche Bank’s institutional cash management and cross-border payment solutions. Deutsche Bank announced the successful completion of its first euro-denominated cross-border payment on the Partior blockchain platform on October 3, 2025. This live transaction was executed in collaboration with DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, with Deutsche Bank acting as the settlement bank and DBS as the beneficiary bank. The Partior platform, which is backed by a consortium of global banking giants including DBS, J.P. Morgan, and Standard Chartered, is designed to enable real-time, secure, and scalable settlement of payments. The interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment  A critical success factor of the operation was demonstrating the interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment rails. This proof of concept is vital for the institutional adoption of blockchain, as it allows banks to transition seamlessly while maintaining connections with legacy systems. The platform’s ability to facilitate real-time settlement provides advantages, including reduced payment failure risks and real-time confirmation of transactions, which are crucial for optimizing liquidity management across the global banking industry. Deutsche Bank’s Head of Product Management for Institutional Cash Management, Ciaran Byrne, emphasized the bank’s “multi-rail strategy,” which envisions a future where intelligent and negotiated routing utilizes various channels—be it SWIFT, stablecoins, or blockchain-based solutions—to maximize value for clients. He added: “We are constantly exploring ways of improving and future-proofing our operating model to ensure maximum benefit for our clients.” This strategic adoption by a major European financial institution confirms that blockchain is rapidly evolving from a niche technology to an integral component of the global financial infrastructure, poised to redefine how value moves across international borders by enabling 24/7, always-on, and real-time treasury management for their customers. Source: https://coinidol.com/deutsche-bank-pioneers-blockchain/

Deutsche Bank Pioneers Euro-Denominated Cross-Border Payment On Partior Blockchain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:14
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07952-5.33%
CROSS
CROSS$0.09735-23.92%
COM
COM$0.005874-0.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.05953-3.45%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.000674-49.32%

The move marks a key operational milestone for Deutsche Bank’s institutional cash management and cross-border payment solutions.


Deutsche Bank announced the successful completion of its first euro-denominated cross-border payment on the Partior blockchain platform on October 3, 2025. This live transaction was executed in collaboration with DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, with Deutsche Bank acting as the settlement bank and DBS as the beneficiary bank.


The Partior platform, which is backed by a consortium of global banking giants including DBS, J.P. Morgan, and Standard Chartered, is designed to enable real-time, secure, and scalable settlement of payments.


The interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment 


A critical success factor of the operation was demonstrating the interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment rails. This proof of concept is vital for the institutional adoption of blockchain, as it allows banks to transition seamlessly while maintaining connections with legacy systems.


The platform’s ability to facilitate real-time settlement provides advantages, including reduced payment failure risks and real-time confirmation of transactions, which are crucial for optimizing liquidity management across the global banking industry.


Deutsche Bank’s Head of Product Management for Institutional Cash Management, Ciaran Byrne, emphasized the bank’s “multi-rail strategy,” which envisions a future where intelligent and negotiated routing utilizes various channels—be it SWIFT, stablecoins, or blockchain-based solutions—to maximize value for clients. He added:


“We are constantly exploring ways of improving and future-proofing our operating model to ensure maximum benefit for our clients.”


This strategic adoption by a major European financial institution confirms that blockchain is rapidly evolving from a niche technology to an integral component of the global financial infrastructure, poised to redefine how value moves across international borders by enabling 24/7, always-on, and real-time treasury management for their customers.

Source: https://coinidol.com/deutsche-bank-pioneers-blockchain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.561-7.83%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02755+9.49%
Major
MAJOR$0.10271-1.22%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is approaching the climax of its four-year cycle as IntoTheCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen sees a final surge before the end of the year.read more
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02017-5.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$102,097.72-1.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003956-3.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:40
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006174-2.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003358-9.97%
MAY
MAY$0.02797+1.52%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

US Government Shutdown Crisis: Financial Market Turmoil Intensifies, But Investors Flock to H Mining

WUSD Cross-Chain Bridging Now Live On Stargate Finance

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,983.99
$101,983.99$101,983.99

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,425.82
$3,425.82$3,425.82

-0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155.53
$155.53$155.53

-0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3652
$2.3652$2.3652

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10613
$0.10613$0.10613

-0.82%