DeFi Saver Launches New Protocol Exploration Tool

The new Aave DeFi Explore page lets users browse and analyze the most important Aave market metrics and Aave positions across all six currently supported chains. Additionally, the Price slider tool enables users to simulate price changes and observe their impact on specific positions.

DeFi Saver has just launched the Aave DeFi Explore page, a comprehensive dashboard designed to keep users up to date with real-time Aave analytics and market changes.

Designed to reduce uncertainty and improve transparency, Aave DeFi Explore aims to provide users with actionable insights by giving them a clearer understanding of the health and activity within the Aave protocol.

What is Aave DeFi Explore?

DeFi Saver’s Aave DeFi Explore page is a dashboard made to help users stay up to date with Aave market metrics and positions across all six currently supported chains on DeFi Saver: Ethereum Mainnet, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Linea, and the recently launched Plasma chain.

Once users access it, they will be met with a live feed of all Aave positions as they’re being opened. By clicking on any of the positions shown, users can view a detailed breakdown that includes key metrics, collateral and debt composition, and full position history, thus making position analysis much easier, accessible, and comprehensive.

One highlighted feature users could find especially useful is the Price slider. Once a user clicks on a certain position, they can simulate price oscillations of the collateral and borrowed assets, and assess liquidation risks for the position in question.

With that said, the new protocol explorer now allows users to:

Access a live feed of the latest transactions and detailed market stats via the Homepage;

Research specific chains, their total supply and borrow amounts, as well as the total number of positions on that chain;

Check e-modes and supply and borrow details for specific markets;

Insert your address, find your positions, and view the state and its full history across all supported DFS chains;

You can also see featured positions that showcase some of the most impressive strategies users may find useful, such as Aave x Ethena Liquid Leverage positions.

The Aave DeFi Explore page is up and running for anyone wishing to give it a shot, no wallet required. For additional questions and help managing, the DeFi Saver team is always available via their Discord server.

DeFi Saver is an all-in-one management platform for decentralized finance, offering a unified interface that integrates leading lending protocols such as Aave, Sky, Spark, Morpho, CurveUSD, Liquity, Euler, and Fluid. into a single dashboard while providing advanced features that enhance their functionality. By bringing these protocols together in a single dashboard, DeFi Saver enhances their functionality with advanced tools for position management, automation, and risk mitigation.

Beyond simple aggregation, it introduces an additional layer of features not available in the native protocol interfaces, including one-click leveraging, automated debt management, and real-time simulations.

DeFi Saver’s mission is to be the all-in-one toolkit for DeFi users, covering core use cases like swapping, lending and leveraging, all while making on-chain position management more convenient, efficient, and secure.

Stay up to date with DeFi Saver’s newest updates and integrations on: Twitter I DFS website I Discord I Blog