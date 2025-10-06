Data Freeze, Tariff Drama, and the Crypto Rebound By: Blockhead 2025/10/06 17:47 Share

The US government shutdown has disrupted the release of key economic data, leaving investors navigating without their usual guideposts. Payroll figures are delayed, tariff uncertainty is rising, and analysts are resorting to alternative indicators to gauge economic health. Despite the chaos, risk assets are finding momentum — Bitcoin is closing in on $130,000 after a fresh all-time high, while gold is poised to hit $4,000 an ounce for the first time. With the Fed widely expected to cut rates in October and December, investors are turning to private data and sentiment indicators to fill the information gap. For crypto, this uncertainty has turned into a tailwind as rate-cut bets strengthen.