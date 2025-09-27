Data: Aster's cumulative fee revenue has exceeded US$100 million, surpassing Circle's fee revenue in the past 7 days By: PANews 2025/09/27 17:55 Share

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Deflama data, the cumulative fee income of perpetual contract DEX Aster has exceeded US$100 million, currently reaching US$110.5 million. In addition, Aster's fee revenue has reached US$56.3 million in the past seven days, more than 2.5 times the fee revenue of Hyperliquid ($21.75 million). It has now surpassed Circle ($54 million) and is currently ranked second in protocol revenue, second only to Tether ($153.95 million).