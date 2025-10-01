ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Crypto Treasury Firms Mirror Tech Bubble Risks as Market Cap Soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 29, 2025 15:46 The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-… Market Warning Signs Emerge as Crypto Treasury Sector Expands The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-com bubble that burst in 2000. With combined assets under management reaching $897 billion, these specialized crypto custodians have grown 340% since 2023, triggering concerns among market analysts. Rapid Growth Raises Red Flags “We’re witnessing almost identical patterns to what we saw with internet infrastructure companies in 1999,” says Margaret Chen, Chief Market Strategist at Davidson Capital. “These crypto treasury firms are growing at an unsustainable pace, with valuations completely disconnected from fundamentals.” The sector’s explosive growth has been fueled by institutional adoption, with 73% of Fortune 500 companies now holding digital assets through specialized treasury services. Market leader CoinVault Treasury Solutions saw its valuation surge to $42 billion this quarter, despite generating only $89 million in annual revenue. Historical Parallels Draw Concern The similarities to the dot-com era are striking. Like their internet predecessors, crypto treasury firms are attracting massive investment based on future potential rather than current performance. Average price-to-earnings ratios in the sector have reached 187:1, eerily similar to the 190:1 ratios seen among tech companies just before the 2000 crash. “The market has lost sight of fundamental value,” warns Robert Blackwood, former SEC Commissioner and current blockchain policy advisor. “When companies are valued at 400 times their revenue based purely on speculation about future crypto adoption, we’re in dangerous territory.” Risk Factors Mounting Several key indicators suggest mounting systemic risk: Treasury firms’ combined market capitalization now exceeds 12% of… The post Crypto Treasury Firms Mirror Tech Bubble Risks as Market Cap Soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 29, 2025 15:46 The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-… Market Warning Signs Emerge as Crypto Treasury Sector Expands The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-com bubble that burst in 2000. With combined assets under management reaching $897 billion, these specialized crypto custodians have grown 340% since 2023, triggering concerns among market analysts. Rapid Growth Raises Red Flags “We’re witnessing almost identical patterns to what we saw with internet infrastructure companies in 1999,” says Margaret Chen, Chief Market Strategist at Davidson Capital. “These crypto treasury firms are growing at an unsustainable pace, with valuations completely disconnected from fundamentals.” The sector’s explosive growth has been fueled by institutional adoption, with 73% of Fortune 500 companies now holding digital assets through specialized treasury services. Market leader CoinVault Treasury Solutions saw its valuation surge to $42 billion this quarter, despite generating only $89 million in annual revenue. Historical Parallels Draw Concern The similarities to the dot-com era are striking. Like their internet predecessors, crypto treasury firms are attracting massive investment based on future potential rather than current performance. Average price-to-earnings ratios in the sector have reached 187:1, eerily similar to the 190:1 ratios seen among tech companies just before the 2000 crash. “The market has lost sight of fundamental value,” warns Robert Blackwood, former SEC Commissioner and current blockchain policy advisor. “When companies are valued at 400 times their revenue based purely on speculation about future crypto adoption, we’re in dangerous territory.” Risk Factors Mounting Several key indicators suggest mounting systemic risk: Treasury firms’ combined market capitalization now exceeds 12% of…

Crypto Treasury Firms Mirror Tech Bubble Risks as Market Cap Soars

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:22
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0,007176-0,12%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0,00025+12,10%
Capverse
CAP$0,10771-3,70%
COM
COM$0,005874-0,76%
Polkadot
DOT$2,959-7,38%


Darius Baruo
Sep 29, 2025 15:46

The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-…





Market Warning Signs Emerge as Crypto Treasury Sector Expands

The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-com bubble that burst in 2000. With combined assets under management reaching $897 billion, these specialized crypto custodians have grown 340% since 2023, triggering concerns among market analysts.

Rapid Growth Raises Red Flags

“We’re witnessing almost identical patterns to what we saw with internet infrastructure companies in 1999,” says Margaret Chen, Chief Market Strategist at Davidson Capital. “These crypto treasury firms are growing at an unsustainable pace, with valuations completely disconnected from fundamentals.”

The sector’s explosive growth has been fueled by institutional adoption, with 73% of Fortune 500 companies now holding digital assets through specialized treasury services. Market leader CoinVault Treasury Solutions saw its valuation surge to $42 billion this quarter, despite generating only $89 million in annual revenue.

Historical Parallels Draw Concern

The similarities to the dot-com era are striking. Like their internet predecessors, crypto treasury firms are attracting massive investment based on future potential rather than current performance. Average price-to-earnings ratios in the sector have reached 187:1, eerily similar to the 190:1 ratios seen among tech companies just before the 2000 crash.

“The market has lost sight of fundamental value,” warns Robert Blackwood, former SEC Commissioner and current blockchain policy advisor. “When companies are valued at 400 times their revenue based purely on speculation about future crypto adoption, we’re in dangerous territory.”

Risk Factors Mounting

Several key indicators suggest mounting systemic risk:

  • Treasury firms’ combined market capitalization now exceeds 12% of the total cryptocurrency market

  • Average customer acquisition costs have risen 278% year-over-year

  • Industry debt-to-equity ratios have doubled since 2024

  • 65% of revenue comes from speculative trading rather than core custody services

Regulatory Scrutiny Intensifies

The rapid expansion has caught regulators’ attention. The SEC has launched investigations into three major crypto treasury firms this quarter, focusing on liquidity requirements and risk management practices.

Small and mid-sized players are particularly vulnerable. Analysis shows that 40% of crypto treasury firms would face insolvency if digital asset prices dropped by 30% or more, potentially triggering a domino effect across the industry.

Industry Response and Outlook

Despite growing concerns, industry leaders maintain optimism. “The comparison to the dot-com era oversimplifies the fundamental value we provide,” argues Sarah Martinez, CEO of Digital Asset Custody Group. “Unlike the speculative companies of the 2000s, we’re building essential infrastructure for the future of finance.”

However, with interest rates remaining elevated and venture capital becoming more selective, the sector faces increasing pressure to demonstrate sustainable business models. Market observers predict a significant consolidation phase, with smaller players likely to fold or be acquired by established financial institutions.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/crypto-treasury-firms-mirror-tech-bubble-risks-as-0929

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,561-7,83%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0,02755+9,49%
Major
MAJOR$0,10271-1,22%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is approaching the climax of its four-year cycle as IntoTheCryptoverse founder Benjamin Cowen sees a final surge before the end of the year.read more
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,02017-5,57%
Bitcoin
BTC$102 097,72-1,37%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003956-3,98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 02:40
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0,006174-2,06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,003358-9,97%
MAY
MAY$0,02797+1,52%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Bitcoin's Final Act In Q4 Could Lift It Beyond $130,000, Analyst Says

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

US Government Shutdown Crisis: Financial Market Turmoil Intensifies, But Investors Flock to H Mining

WUSD Cross-Chain Bridging Now Live On Stargate Finance

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102 048,63
$102 048,63$102 048,63

-0,18%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 422,03
$3 422,03$3 422,03

-0,17%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155,64
$155,64$155,64

-0,04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3662
$2,3662$2,3662

-0,08%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10633
$0,10633$0,10633

-0,63%