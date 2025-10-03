Crypto News: CME Unveils 24/7 Crypto Schedule Set to Start Next Year

In latesr crypto news, CME Group announced on October 2 that its cryptocurrency futures and options would transition to continuous, seven-day trading on CME Globex in early 2026, which may impact Bitcoin’s “CME Gap.”

The exchange framed the shift as a response to client demand for risk management “every day of the week,” adding that weekend activity would carry the following business day’s trade date, with clearing and reporting processed on that day.

CME also pointed to record 2025 activity, with notional open interest reaching $39 billion on September 18.

August average daily open interest rose 95% year on year to 335,200 contracts (about $31.6 billion notional), and August ADV climbed 230% year on year to 411,000 contracts (about $14.9 billion notional).

The plan included a brief weekly maintenance window over the weekend, but otherwise kept markets open around the clock.

Crypto News: End of the CME Gap?

The “CME Gap” refers to the difference that often appears between Friday’s futures close and the spot crypto price that traded over the weekend. CME’s listed Bitcoin products pause from Friday evening to Sunday evening.

When trading resumes, the chart displays an untraded “hole” that many desk models track, since Bitcoin frequently revisits those prices later.

With CME’s move to continuous trading, the primary driver of the CME Gap would be removed.

In practice, that would reduce the frequency and size of new gaps once the schedule went live.

Bitcoin’s CME Gap chart | Source: TradingView

Legacy gaps on historical charts would remain part of trader playbooks, but the well-known weekend pattern that created them should fade as liquidity bridges across Saturdays and Sundays.

Two caveats follow from the mechanics CME described. First, the platform will still observe a two-hour weekly maintenance pause.

It may result in small disruptions if significant news breaks during that interval. Second, weekend prints will be booked with the next business day’s trade date and cleared on that day.

While this does not halt trading, it leaves back-office cycles aligned to the workweek. Neither feature recreates the multi-day outage that gave rise to classic gaps.

However, both are operational details that traders might test against live conditions once the schedule begins.

TradFi vs. Crypto

Galaxy’s head of research, Alex Thorn, captured the broader contest succinctly. Traditional finance (TradFi) is “trying to take crypto,” and the crypto side “needs to take stocks.”

Crypto news saw this tug-of-war accelerate this year, and CME’s 24/7 plan fits neatly into that picture.

It extended the exchange’s regulated venue advantages into the last domain where offshore spot venues enjoyed a structural edge: time.

A continuous CME curve provides macro funds, and corporate treasurers.

It also provides market makers with a single venue and set of rules to manage exposures without transferring risk to less familiar platforms over weekends.

Measured by tokenized exposure to equities, crypto’s push into stocks remained small.

Data from rwa.xyz shows that tokenized stocks are valued at roughly $1.3 billion, compared with a 2024 global equity market of approximately $127 trillion.

Tokenized stock market data | Source: rwa.xyz

Meanwhile, traditional firms have poured into crypto-adjacent rails, especially stablecoins.

In recent crypto news, Stripe rolled out tools to issue branded stablecoins, hold stablecoin balances, and support subscription payments, part of a wave of corporate initiatives from banks and payment networks.

Additionally, TradFi giants such as JPMorgan and Société Générale introduced their own instruments related to tokenization and stablecoins.

In short, traditional finance is pressing into crypto rails faster than tokenized stocks scale in the other direction.

Once continuous trading on CME starts, models that relied on weekend-gap probabilities should be recalibrated.

Liquidity providers may quote tighter prices in weekend markets if cross-venue arbitrage costs decrease. Systematic strategies that wait for “fills” may result in fewer setups and longer hold times.

Furthermore, risk desks will gain uniform access to hedge. That would make Mondays less of an event and compressing the volatility spikes that once clustered around reopenings.

When CME’s change arrives, weekend Bitcoin charts will look different, and one of the market’s most-watched artifacts should begin to recede.