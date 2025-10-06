ExchangeDEX+
Crypto Markets on Alert: Key U.S. Economic Events to Watch This Week

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/06 18:35
U.S. Economic Key Events Could Decide Bitcoin’s Next Big Move

Crypto markets are heading into a week that could set the tone for the months ahead. 

From October 7 to 10, key US economic events are lined up, including Fed speeches, FOMC minutes, Jerome Powell’s address, and consumer sentiment data. With a government shutdown in the US clouding some economic data, traders will be watching every signal closely.

October 7: Fed Officials Speak, Inflation Expectations Released

The week starts with a series of Fed speeches. Governor Stephen Miran leads, followed by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Fed Governor Michael Barr, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, and Friday’s speaker, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.

Traders watch these speeches for hints on interest rates and the Fed’s economic outlook. The NY Fed Inflation Expectations data will also be released, showing what consumers and markets expect inflation to be in the coming months.

Interest rates and inflation directly affect crypto. Lower rates often push money into “riskier” assets like Bitcoin. Hawkish signals or higher rate expectations can pressure crypto markets.

October 8: September FOMC Minutes

Wednesday brings the September FOMC minutes, which cover the Fed’s first rate cut in nine months, bringing the federal funds rate to 4.00-4.25%.

Even so, the minutes can give clues about the Fed’s next moves. A dovish tone could support crypto gains, while hawkish hints might trigger a short-term sell-off.

October 9: Jerome Powell Speaks and Jobless Claims

Thursday is a big day with Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivering a pre-recorded speech at the Community Bank Conference in Washington. Traders will look for guidance on rate cuts and the Fed’s view of the economy.

Thursday also brings initial jobless claims, an early indicator of the labor market. 

Economist Kurt S. Altrichter warned, “Jobless Claims are the early warning system for the economy. First alert: 260k, Recession risk: 300k+ on the 4-week average.” With the government shutdown, these numbers become even more important for both stocks and crypto.

October 10: Consumer Sentiment Data

The week ends with consumer sentiment data, measuring how confident people feel about the economy, jobs, and spending. Low confidence often pushes investors toward crypto as a hedge. High confidence usually keeps money in traditional markets.

Crypto traders will use this data to confirm or challenge signals from the Fed earlier in the week.

A Week to Watch

From Fed speeches to Powell’s address and consumer sentiment, this week is packed with events that can move crypto markets. Every word and data point matters, and traders will need to stay alert. For Bitcoin and altcoins, it could be a week of sharp swings and opportunities.

