ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Crypto Investors Call BlockchainFX the Best ICO Presale Since Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFX ($BFX) has quickly risen to the top of presale discussions, with comparisons to Ethereum’s early days. Investor attention is shifting toward projects that combine real utility with strong early incentives, and $BFX is fitting that trend perfectly. With daily rewards, buybacks, and a trading app that links crypto and traditional markets, the project is giving investors reasons to treat it as more than speculation. Many now see $BFX as the most exciting new entry of this bull market. The title of “best presale since Ethereum” sets a high bar. Yet $BFX seems to meet the challenge with clear features, a unique structure, and a presale that is already breaking through milestones. BlockchainFX Main Features and Key Benefits The idea behind BlockchainFX is simple. It offers one platform where users can trade both crypto and traditional assets. Someone could buy Ethereum, then jump straight into forex or ETFs, all without leaving the app. This variety makes it different from tokens that stick to one corner of the market. One of the biggest benefits for holders is the reward system. Half of all trading fees from the platform are returned to the community. These rewards are paid daily in both BFX and USDT, giving holders a steady mix of stability and upside. In addition, the project runs daily buybacks, with half of the purchased tokens burned to reduce supply. Over time, this structure supports price growth and rewards long-term holders. $BFX also comes with exclusive extras. Early buyers in the presale can qualify for special $BFX Visa Cards, from metal editions to premium 18k gold versions. These cards can be topped up with more than twenty cryptocurrencies, and they are accepted through Apple Pay and Google Pay. For many, this makes the token practical for real-world use as well as investment.… The post Crypto Investors Call BlockchainFX the Best ICO Presale Since Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFX ($BFX) has quickly risen to the top of presale discussions, with comparisons to Ethereum’s early days. Investor attention is shifting toward projects that combine real utility with strong early incentives, and $BFX is fitting that trend perfectly. With daily rewards, buybacks, and a trading app that links crypto and traditional markets, the project is giving investors reasons to treat it as more than speculation. Many now see $BFX as the most exciting new entry of this bull market. The title of “best presale since Ethereum” sets a high bar. Yet $BFX seems to meet the challenge with clear features, a unique structure, and a presale that is already breaking through milestones. BlockchainFX Main Features and Key Benefits The idea behind BlockchainFX is simple. It offers one platform where users can trade both crypto and traditional assets. Someone could buy Ethereum, then jump straight into forex or ETFs, all without leaving the app. This variety makes it different from tokens that stick to one corner of the market. One of the biggest benefits for holders is the reward system. Half of all trading fees from the platform are returned to the community. These rewards are paid daily in both BFX and USDT, giving holders a steady mix of stability and upside. In addition, the project runs daily buybacks, with half of the purchased tokens burned to reduce supply. Over time, this structure supports price growth and rewards long-term holders. $BFX also comes with exclusive extras. Early buyers in the presale can qualify for special $BFX Visa Cards, from metal editions to premium 18k gold versions. These cards can be topped up with more than twenty cryptocurrencies, and they are accepted through Apple Pay and Google Pay. For many, this makes the token practical for real-world use as well as investment.…

Crypto Investors Call BlockchainFX the Best ICO Presale Since Ethereum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:31
COM
COM$0,005873-0,42%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
RealLink
REAL$0,0648-2,92%
RWAX
APP$0,0009093+0,05%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0,0007113+11,27%

BlockchainFX ($BFX) has quickly risen to the top of presale discussions, with comparisons to Ethereum’s early days. Investor attention is shifting toward projects that combine real utility with strong early incentives, and $BFX is fitting that trend perfectly.

With daily rewards, buybacks, and a trading app that links crypto and traditional markets, the project is giving investors reasons to treat it as more than speculation. Many now see $BFX as the most exciting new entry of this bull market.

The title of “best presale since Ethereum” sets a high bar. Yet $BFX seems to meet the challenge with clear features, a unique structure, and a presale that is already breaking through milestones.

BlockchainFX Main Features and Key Benefits

The idea behind BlockchainFX is simple. It offers one platform where users can trade both crypto and traditional assets. Someone could buy Ethereum, then jump straight into forex or ETFs, all without leaving the app. This variety makes it different from tokens that stick to one corner of the market.

One of the biggest benefits for holders is the reward system. Half of all trading fees from the platform are returned to the community. These rewards are paid daily in both BFX and USDT, giving holders a steady mix of stability and upside.

In addition, the project runs daily buybacks, with half of the purchased tokens burned to reduce supply. Over time, this structure supports price growth and rewards long-term holders.

$BFX also comes with exclusive extras. Early buyers in the presale can qualify for special $BFX Visa Cards, from metal editions to premium 18k gold versions. These cards can be topped up with more than twenty cryptocurrencies, and they are accepted through Apple Pay and Google Pay. For many, this makes the token practical for real-world use as well as investment.

The Features That Make BFX Stand Out

What sets BlockchainFX apart from other presale projects is the mix of real utility and strong incentives. Many ICOs launch with little more than promises. $BFX, however, is tied to an actual trading platform with clear functionality. By offering access to both digital assets and traditional finance, it positions itself as one of the few tokens that serve both traders and long-term investors.

Another interesting feature is the profit-sharing model. Instead of profits staying only with the company, a large share flows back to the community through rewards. This creates a cycle where active trading on the platform directly benefits token holders. Add to this the buyback and burn process, and the design supports both daily income and long-term scarcity.

Safety was not an afterthought for BlockchainFX. It has been reviewed by major blockchain security companies such as CertiK and SolidProof. The team also cleared KYC checks, giving backers more peace of mind about where the project is heading.

Together, these selling points create a token that offers more than speculation. It has real products, planned adoption, and tokenomics that reward early entry.

Use the EXTRA30 bonus code and you’ll get an additional 30% of $BFX tokens on top of your purchase. It’s a limited-time reward for early supporters, ensuring they receive extra value while securing their position in the BlockchainFX presale.

The Presale That Doubles Before Launch

The presale has already proven to be a major success. Funds raised have passed the $8.5 million mark. Tokens are currently priced at $0.026, with a listing target of $0.05 once the coin hits exchanges. This gives early buyers a simple doubling of value before the token even launches.

Presale participants also receive extras that go beyond the token price. Early investors can earn daily staking payouts, receive trading credits worth thousands of dollars, and claim exclusive NFTs tied to founder tiers. These perks are only available during the presale, which creates strong motivation to enter before it closes.

Visit BlockchainFX Presale

Early Momentum Points to Big Potential Ahead

Momentum is already clear. BlockchainFX has passed major funding milestones, and the community is expanding quickly. The presale offers low prices, daily rewards, and extras that reward early supporters. Together, these factors point to a project that is building strong foundations ahead of its launch.

The future growth of $BFX will be linked to the success of its trading platform. If adoption continues as planned, daily buybacks, token burns, and rewards could create strong upward pressure once the token goes live. In a market cycle where investors are looking for both utility and high growth potential, this setup gives $BFX an advantage.

Joining the presale is simple. Investors need a crypto wallet such as MetaMask, TrustWallet, or Coinbase Wallet. After connecting the wallet to the official website, they can select a payment method, including ETH, BTC, BNB, SOL, USDT, or card payments.

Once the purchase is confirmed, the tokens appear in the user’s dashboard along with staking rewards and any extra bonuses. Tokens can be claimed once the presale ends and the project begins trading.

JOIN THE BLOCKCHAINFX ($BFX) PRESALE NOW

Website | (X) Twitter | Telegram

Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-investors-call-blockchainfx-the-best-ico-presale-since-ethereum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0,0124-2,66%
RealLink
REAL$0,06511-2,44%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00396-3,64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,569-8,38%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0,02773+10,12%
Major
MAJOR$0,10262-1,51%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0,006176-1,10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,00336-10,56%
MAY
MAY$0,02819+2,32%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102 240,96
$102 240,96$102 240,96

-1,15%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 429,14
$3 429,14$3 429,14

-1,50%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155,73
$155,73$155,73

-3,19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3679
$2,3679$2,3679

-2,85%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10701
$0,10701$0,10701

-0,24%