ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Crypto Investor Capital ‘At Work’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The record $300 billion stablecoin market capitalization may signal that more investor capital is flowing onchain, which could act as “rocket fuel” for cryptocurrency valuations, according to market analysts. The total stablecoin supply has reached a new record of over $300 billion on Friday, marking a 46.8% year-to-date growth rate that may outpace the previous year’s stablecoin market growth, Cointelegraph reported. The record comes at the start of October, historically the second-best month for Bitcoin (BTC), reinforcing investor optimism around a potential “Uptober” rally. “Stablecoin supply may have crossed 300 billion dollars, but this is not capital waiting on the sidelines. It is moving through markets with purpose,” according to Andrei Grachev, founding partner at synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance. “Transfer volumes are in the trillions each month. Velocity metrics show constant activity across networks,” Grachev told Cointelegraph. “They are being used—not just held. This is capital at work, not capital on hold.”  “Stablecoins are settling trades, funding positions, and giving users dollar access where banks fall short,” he added.  Source: DeFiLlama.com Stablecoins have several use cases beyond investment, including in payments, remittances, merchant payments and as a means of saving. A growing supply may also indicate more stablecoin usage for daily payments or institutional settlements. Related: Wall Street’s next crypto play may be IPO-ready crypto firms, not altcoins $300 billion stablecoin supply may be “rocket fuel” for crypto The $300 billion milestone may signal a “rebound in digital assets” along with the growing integration of stablecoins in global finance, according to Ricardo Santos, the chief technical officer at stablecoin-based fintech payment company Mansa Finance. The stablecoin supply’s “expansion is often interpreted as a sign of fresh dollar-equivalent liquidity that can quickly rotate into Bitcoin, Ethereum or altcoins,” he told Cointelegraph. “In this sense, the $300 billion threshold looks like… The post Crypto Investor Capital ‘At Work’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The record $300 billion stablecoin market capitalization may signal that more investor capital is flowing onchain, which could act as “rocket fuel” for cryptocurrency valuations, according to market analysts. The total stablecoin supply has reached a new record of over $300 billion on Friday, marking a 46.8% year-to-date growth rate that may outpace the previous year’s stablecoin market growth, Cointelegraph reported. The record comes at the start of October, historically the second-best month for Bitcoin (BTC), reinforcing investor optimism around a potential “Uptober” rally. “Stablecoin supply may have crossed 300 billion dollars, but this is not capital waiting on the sidelines. It is moving through markets with purpose,” according to Andrei Grachev, founding partner at synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance. “Transfer volumes are in the trillions each month. Velocity metrics show constant activity across networks,” Grachev told Cointelegraph. “They are being used—not just held. This is capital at work, not capital on hold.”  “Stablecoins are settling trades, funding positions, and giving users dollar access where banks fall short,” he added.  Source: DeFiLlama.com Stablecoins have several use cases beyond investment, including in payments, remittances, merchant payments and as a means of saving. A growing supply may also indicate more stablecoin usage for daily payments or institutional settlements. Related: Wall Street’s next crypto play may be IPO-ready crypto firms, not altcoins $300 billion stablecoin supply may be “rocket fuel” for crypto The $300 billion milestone may signal a “rebound in digital assets” along with the growing integration of stablecoins in global finance, according to Ricardo Santos, the chief technical officer at stablecoin-based fintech payment company Mansa Finance. The stablecoin supply’s “expansion is often interpreted as a sign of fresh dollar-equivalent liquidity that can quickly rotate into Bitcoin, Ethereum or altcoins,” he told Cointelegraph. “In this sense, the $300 billion threshold looks like…

Crypto Investor Capital ‘At Work’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 00:00
COM
COM$0,005873-0,42%
MAY
MAY$0,02831+2,75%
Moonveil
MORE$0,003946-4,36%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,0201-5,89%
Fuel
FUEL$0,00307+4,77%

The record $300 billion stablecoin market capitalization may signal that more investor capital is flowing onchain, which could act as “rocket fuel” for cryptocurrency valuations, according to market analysts.

The total stablecoin supply has reached a new record of over $300 billion on Friday, marking a 46.8% year-to-date growth rate that may outpace the previous year’s stablecoin market growth, Cointelegraph reported.

The record comes at the start of October, historically the second-best month for Bitcoin (BTC), reinforcing investor optimism around a potential “Uptober” rally.

“Stablecoin supply may have crossed 300 billion dollars, but this is not capital waiting on the sidelines. It is moving through markets with purpose,” according to Andrei Grachev, founding partner at synthetic dollar protocol Falcon Finance.

“Transfer volumes are in the trillions each month. Velocity metrics show constant activity across networks,” Grachev told Cointelegraph. “They are being used—not just held. This is capital at work, not capital on hold.” 

“Stablecoins are settling trades, funding positions, and giving users dollar access where banks fall short,” he added. 

Source: DeFiLlama.com

Stablecoins have several use cases beyond investment, including in payments, remittances, merchant payments and as a means of saving. A growing supply may also indicate more stablecoin usage for daily payments or institutional settlements.

Related: Wall Street’s next crypto play may be IPO-ready crypto firms, not altcoins

$300 billion stablecoin supply may be “rocket fuel” for crypto

The $300 billion milestone may signal a “rebound in digital assets” along with the growing integration of stablecoins in global finance, according to Ricardo Santos, the chief technical officer at stablecoin-based fintech payment company Mansa Finance.

The stablecoin supply’s “expansion is often interpreted as a sign of fresh dollar-equivalent liquidity that can quickly rotate into Bitcoin, Ethereum or altcoins,” he told Cointelegraph. “In this sense, the $300 billion threshold looks like rocket fuel for the next market cycle.”

Santos pointed to stablecoin adoption in countries such as Nigeria, Turkey and Argentina, where residents use US dollar-pegged tokens as “de facto dollars” for everyday transactions.

Stablecoins are also being integrated into payment systems by global financial players such as Visa, further embedding them into mainstream financial infrastructure.

Related: Bitcoin ETFs kickstart ‘Uptober’ with $3.2B in second-best week on record

Source: Lookonchain

During the past month, Circle minted $8 billion worth of USDC (USDC) on the Solana network alone, with $750 million minted on Thursday, according to blockchain data platform Lookonchain’s X post.

“Capital doesn’t stay idle for long,” according to technical analyst and popular crypto trader Kyle Doops, who expects the record stablecoin supply to start flowing into the cryptocurrency market.

Magazine: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in stablecoin fight

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/stablecoin-market-hits-300b-may-fuel-crypto-rally?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0,0124-2,66%
RealLink
REAL$0,06511-2,44%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00396-3,64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,569-8,38%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0,02773+10,12%
Major
MAJOR$0,10262-1,51%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0,006176-1,10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,00336-10,56%
MAY
MAY$0,02819+2,32%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102 188,07
$102 188,07$102 188,07

-1,20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 428,25
$3 428,25$3 428,25

-1,52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155,70
$155,70$155,70

-3,21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3684
$2,3684$2,3684

-2,83%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10700
$0,10700$0,10700

-0,25%