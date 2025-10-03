Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Ally to Enhance Treasury Strategy and Power Validator for Institutional Clients

ExchangeDEX+
Crypto.com, a globally recognized crypto trading platform, has disclosed the news of its strategic bond with SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (Nasdaq: STKE) on October 2, 2025. The primary purpose of this partnership is to strengthen SOL Strategies' treasury security via Crypto.com Custody and to increase the accessibility of institutional clients for enterprise-grade validator services on Solana. https://t.co/vCNztATkNg partners with @solstrategies_ to support treasury strategy and power validator integration. Read more here: https://t.co/qJ84NUW0Lz pic.twitter.com/xRAQ55zWUG— Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 2, 2025 SOL Strategies is a publicly traded Canadian company devoted to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Simultaneously, Crypto.com is a trusted platform attested by millions of users across the world for providing security and compliance with strict privacy. This collaboration will accelerate the adoption of Cryptocurrency in every Wallet for useful purposes. Crypto.com has released this news through its official X account. SOL Strategies Expands Treasury Custody with Crypto.com Partnership SOL Strategies will play a pivotal role in collaboration with Crypto.com. As a useful part of this partnership, SOL Strategies will expand its Custody operations with the help of Crypto.com Custody for a segment of its treasury operations. In response to this help, Crypto.com utilizes the enterprise-grade validator services of SOL Strategies to ensure the availability for Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients. Furthermore, Crypto.com Custody, Crypto.com’s institutional-grade custody offering, will deliver the custodial services worldwide. It will provide its services only to eligible institutions and high-net-worth clients via a complete, end-to-end solution with high security and protection at its core. At this stage, Eric Anziani, the Chief Operating Officer and President of Crypto.com, has disclosed a statement that, “We are pleased to partner with SOL Strategies not only to provide them with trusted treasury custody solutions, but also to enhance our validator network.” Crypto.com and SOL Strategies to Foster a More Equitable Global Digital Ecosystem Crypto.com and SOL Strategies’ partnership’s purpose is to empower the existing as well as coming generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to create a fair and more equitable digital ecosystem for cryptocurrency adoption. Moreover, Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, has expressed his views about this collaboration. He said, “This dual benefit reflects our DAT++ model; we’re simultaneously a significant infrastructure provider and a strategic treasury holder in the Solana ecosystem. Crypto.com, a globally recognized crypto trading platform, has disclosed the news of its strategic bond with SOL Strategies Inc. Crypto.com and SOL Strategies Ally to Enhance Treasury Strategy and Power Validator for Institutional Clients

By: Coinstats
2025/10/03 05:00
crypto.com

Crypto.com, a globally recognized crypto trading platform, has disclosed the news of its strategic bond with SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (Nasdaq: STKE) on October 2, 2025. The primary purpose of this partnership is to strengthen SOL Strategies’ treasury security via Crypto.com Custody and to increase the accessibility of institutional clients for enterprise-grade validator services on Solana.

SOL Strategies is a publicly traded Canadian company devoted to investing in and providing infrastructure for the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Simultaneously, Crypto.com is a trusted platform attested by millions of users across the world for providing security and compliance with strict privacy. This collaboration will accelerate the adoption of Cryptocurrency in every Wallet for useful purposes. Crypto.com has released this news through its official X account.

SOL Strategies Expands Treasury Custody with Crypto.com Partnership

SOL Strategies will play a pivotal role in collaboration with Crypto.com. As a useful part of this partnership, SOL Strategies will expand its Custody operations with the help of Crypto.com Custody for a segment of its treasury operations. In response to this help, Crypto.com utilizes the enterprise-grade validator services of SOL Strategies to ensure the availability for Crypto.com’s institutional custody clients.

Furthermore, Crypto.com Custody, Crypto.com’s institutional-grade custody offering, will deliver the custodial services worldwide. It will provide its services only to eligible institutions and high-net-worth clients via a complete, end-to-end solution with high security and protection at its core.

At this stage, Eric Anziani, the Chief Operating Officer and President of Crypto.com, has disclosed a statement that, “We are pleased to partner with SOL Strategies not only to provide them with trusted treasury custody solutions, but also to enhance our validator network.”

Crypto.com and SOL Strategies to Foster a More Equitable Global Digital Ecosystem

Crypto.com and SOL Strategies’ partnership’s purpose is to empower the existing as well as coming generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to create a fair and more equitable digital ecosystem for cryptocurrency adoption.

Moreover, Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies, has expressed his views about this collaboration. He said, “This dual benefit reflects our DAT++ model; we’re simultaneously a significant infrastructure provider and a strategic treasury holder in the Solana ecosystem.

