ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Pepe Coin saga remains one of crypto’s wildest success stories. Pepe Coin is a meme project that transformed a cultural symbol into a multibillion-dollar asset. But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is gone. The latest Pepe Coin price prediction suggests moderate growth, driven by market sentiment and capital rotation from other meme tokens. Meanwhile, early investors are turning toward Remittix (RTX), a PayFi token combining real utility and startup-level growth. Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Modest Upside After Consolidation The Pepe Coin price trades near $0.00000931, down from its 2023 peak but still holding firm after a long consolidation phase. Technical analysts identify strong support around $0.00000090 and resistance at $0.0000013, which have framed its trading range for months. In the near term, most Pepe Coin price predictions expect sideways action unless a new wave of meme speculation kicks in. To break higher, PEPE would likely need fresh liquidity and stronger exchange inflows, something analysts say is possible during the next Bitcoin-led rally. A climb toward $0.0000018 is feasible, but reclaiming old highs will require another viral catalyst. What’s clear is that the easy gains are behind it. PEPE’s early investors saw historic 100x returns in 2022–2023, but the token now behaves more like a mid-cap meme asset than a moonshot. Its long-term path depends on sustaining engagement, not just hype. Still, with millions of holders and an active online presence, Pepe Coin remains a crowd favorite for speculative traders. Remittix: Real Utility, Record Funding, and Early Rewards As meme tokens stabilize, Remittix (RTX) is stepping into the spotlight with a real use case and strong investor backing. Built on Ethereum, it enables users to send crypto directly to global bank accounts, complete with real-time… The post Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Pepe Coin saga remains one of crypto’s wildest success stories. Pepe Coin is a meme project that transformed a cultural symbol into a multibillion-dollar asset. But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is gone. The latest Pepe Coin price prediction suggests moderate growth, driven by market sentiment and capital rotation from other meme tokens. Meanwhile, early investors are turning toward Remittix (RTX), a PayFi token combining real utility and startup-level growth. Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Modest Upside After Consolidation The Pepe Coin price trades near $0.00000931, down from its 2023 peak but still holding firm after a long consolidation phase. Technical analysts identify strong support around $0.00000090 and resistance at $0.0000013, which have framed its trading range for months. In the near term, most Pepe Coin price predictions expect sideways action unless a new wave of meme speculation kicks in. To break higher, PEPE would likely need fresh liquidity and stronger exchange inflows, something analysts say is possible during the next Bitcoin-led rally. A climb toward $0.0000018 is feasible, but reclaiming old highs will require another viral catalyst. What’s clear is that the easy gains are behind it. PEPE’s early investors saw historic 100x returns in 2022–2023, but the token now behaves more like a mid-cap meme asset than a moonshot. Its long-term path depends on sustaining engagement, not just hype. Still, with millions of holders and an active online presence, Pepe Coin remains a crowd favorite for speculative traders. Remittix: Real Utility, Record Funding, and Early Rewards As meme tokens stabilize, Remittix (RTX) is stepping into the spotlight with a real use case and strong investor backing. Built on Ethereum, it enables users to send crypto directly to global bank accounts, complete with real-time…

Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:21
GAINS
GAINS$0.01643-2.26%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000583-2.01%
COM
COM$0.005875-0.16%
SAGA
SAGA$0.09382-4.04%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001518-5.12%
Crypto News

The Pepe Coin saga remains one of crypto’s wildest success stories. Pepe Coin is a meme project that transformed a cultural symbol into a multibillion-dollar asset.

But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is gone.

The latest Pepe Coin price prediction suggests moderate growth, driven by market sentiment and capital rotation from other meme tokens. Meanwhile, early investors are turning toward Remittix (RTX), a PayFi token combining real utility and startup-level growth.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Modest Upside After Consolidation

The Pepe Coin price trades near $0.00000931, down from its 2023 peak but still holding firm after a long consolidation phase. Technical analysts identify strong support around $0.00000090 and resistance at $0.0000013, which have framed its trading range for months.

In the near term, most Pepe Coin price predictions expect sideways action unless a new wave of meme speculation kicks in. To break higher, PEPE would likely need fresh liquidity and stronger exchange inflows, something analysts say is possible during the next Bitcoin-led rally. A climb toward $0.0000018 is feasible, but reclaiming old highs will require another viral catalyst.

What’s clear is that the easy gains are behind it. PEPE’s early investors saw historic 100x returns in 2022–2023, but the token now behaves more like a mid-cap meme asset than a moonshot. Its long-term path depends on sustaining engagement, not just hype.

Still, with millions of holders and an active online presence, Pepe Coin remains a crowd favorite for speculative traders.

Remittix: Real Utility, Record Funding, and Early Rewards

As meme tokens stabilize, Remittix (RTX) is stepping into the spotlight with a real use case and strong investor backing. Built on Ethereum, it enables users to send crypto directly to global bank accounts, complete with real-time FX conversion and no need for centralized exchanges. That practical approach has helped Remittix raise over $26.8 million, positioning it among the most successful launches of 2025.

Momentum is also building through its 15% USDT referral program, which rewards users daily via the project dashboard. Combined with a working beta wallet and full CertiK verification, Remittix is turning heads as one of the best cryptos to buy now for long-term adoption potential.

Why Remittix Is Catching Attention:

  • Presale surpasses $26.8M, reflecting massive community demand
  • 15% USDT referral program, rewarding participants instantly
  • Wallet beta testing is live, giving users a hands-on PayFi experience
  • Verified by CertiK and ranked #1 Pre-Launch Token on Skynet
  • Solves real payment challenges, bridging crypto and bank transfers

For investors comparing upside potential, analysts argue that early Remittix (RTX) buyers could see larger percentage gains than late-stage Pepe Coin holders, simply because Remittix is still in its growth phase.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction Levels Out, While Remittix Surges Past $26.8M

The Pepe Coin price prediction suggests stability but limited fireworks compared to its breakout years. It remains a strong meme-sector name, just not the 100x rocket it once was. In contrast, Remittix offers something different: a live product, an audited trust, and a fast-growing user base.

For those seeking early-stage exposure with real-world impact, RTX is shaping up as one of 2025’s most compelling plays.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/pepe-coin-price-prediction-could-remittix-return-higher-gains-to-early-backers-than-pepe-did-in-2022/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.0124-2.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06511-2.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00396-3.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.569-8.38%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02773+10.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10262-1.51%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006176-1.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00336-10.56%
MAY
MAY$0.02819+2.32%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,160.25
$102,160.25$102,160.25

-1.23%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,428.92
$3,428.92$3,428.92

-1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155.58
$155.58$155.58

-3.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3698
$2.3698$2.3698

-2.77%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10620
$0.10620$0.10620

-0.99%