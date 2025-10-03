ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Cosmos ATOM Tests Key Support at $4.10 Amid Bearish Technical Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Oct 01, 2025 07:11 ATOM trades at $4.10 with modest 0.74% gains as technical indicators signal continued bearish pressure below key moving averages at $4.35-$4.47 resistance zone. Market Overview Cosmos (ATOM) is currently trading at $4.10, posting a modest 0.74% gain over the past 24 hours despite broader bearish technical conditions. The token has maintained a tight trading range between $3.98 and $4.13, with volume reaching $5.1 million as traders navigate critical support levels. ATOM remains positioned below all major moving averages, indicating sustained selling pressure in the near term. Technical Picture The technical landscape for ATOM presents a challenging environment for bulls. The token trades 5.9% below its 20-day simple moving average at $4.35 and sits 8.3% under both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $4.47. This positioning below key moving averages typically signals continued downward momentum in traditional technical analysis. The Relative Strength Index stands at 38.5, placing ATOM in neutral territory but leaning toward oversold conditions. While this could suggest potential for a technical bounce, the MACD indicator tells a different story with a bearish signal and negative histogram reading of -0.0226, indicating weakening momentum and potential for further downside. Volume patterns show moderate participation at current levels, suggesting traders are waiting for clearer directional signals before committing significant capital. The ATOM price action reflects broader uncertainty in the altcoin market as investors reassess risk appetite. Critical Levels to Watch Key resistance emerges at the $4.89 to $4.97 zone, representing previous support levels that now act as overhead supply. A break above this range would signal potential trend reversal, but current momentum suggests this remains unlikely in the immediate term. On the downside, critical support lies at $3.94, which has been tested multiple times and represents a… The post Cosmos ATOM Tests Key Support at $4.10 Amid Bearish Technical Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Oct 01, 2025 07:11 ATOM trades at $4.10 with modest 0.74% gains as technical indicators signal continued bearish pressure below key moving averages at $4.35-$4.47 resistance zone. Market Overview Cosmos (ATOM) is currently trading at $4.10, posting a modest 0.74% gain over the past 24 hours despite broader bearish technical conditions. The token has maintained a tight trading range between $3.98 and $4.13, with volume reaching $5.1 million as traders navigate critical support levels. ATOM remains positioned below all major moving averages, indicating sustained selling pressure in the near term. Technical Picture The technical landscape for ATOM presents a challenging environment for bulls. The token trades 5.9% below its 20-day simple moving average at $4.35 and sits 8.3% under both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $4.47. This positioning below key moving averages typically signals continued downward momentum in traditional technical analysis. The Relative Strength Index stands at 38.5, placing ATOM in neutral territory but leaning toward oversold conditions. While this could suggest potential for a technical bounce, the MACD indicator tells a different story with a bearish signal and negative histogram reading of -0.0226, indicating weakening momentum and potential for further downside. Volume patterns show moderate participation at current levels, suggesting traders are waiting for clearer directional signals before committing significant capital. The ATOM price action reflects broader uncertainty in the altcoin market as investors reassess risk appetite. Critical Levels to Watch Key resistance emerges at the $4.89 to $4.97 zone, representing previous support levels that now act as overhead supply. A break above this range would signal potential trend reversal, but current momentum suggests this remains unlikely in the immediate term. On the downside, critical support lies at $3.94, which has been tested multiple times and represents a…

Cosmos ATOM Tests Key Support at $4.10 Amid Bearish Technical Signals

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 08:33
COSMOS
ATOM$2,95-3,31%
4
4$0,05627-8,71%
COM
COM$0,005873-0,20%
Omnity Network
OCT$0,05841-4,16%
GAINS
GAINS$0,01643-2,26%


Ted Hisokawa
Oct 01, 2025 07:11

ATOM trades at $4.10 with modest 0.74% gains as technical indicators signal continued bearish pressure below key moving averages at $4.35-$4.47 resistance zone.





Market Overview

Cosmos (ATOM) is currently trading at $4.10, posting a modest 0.74% gain over the past 24 hours despite broader bearish technical conditions. The token has maintained a tight trading range between $3.98 and $4.13, with volume reaching $5.1 million as traders navigate critical support levels. ATOM remains positioned below all major moving averages, indicating sustained selling pressure in the near term.

Technical Picture

The technical landscape for ATOM presents a challenging environment for bulls. The token trades 5.9% below its 20-day simple moving average at $4.35 and sits 8.3% under both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $4.47. This positioning below key moving averages typically signals continued downward momentum in traditional technical analysis.

The Relative Strength Index stands at 38.5, placing ATOM in neutral territory but leaning toward oversold conditions. While this could suggest potential for a technical bounce, the MACD indicator tells a different story with a bearish signal and negative histogram reading of -0.0226, indicating weakening momentum and potential for further downside.

Volume patterns show moderate participation at current levels, suggesting traders are waiting for clearer directional signals before committing significant capital. The ATOM price action reflects broader uncertainty in the altcoin market as investors reassess risk appetite.

Critical Levels to Watch

Key resistance emerges at the $4.89 to $4.97 zone, representing previous support levels that now act as overhead supply. A break above this range would signal potential trend reversal, but current momentum suggests this remains unlikely in the immediate term.

On the downside, critical support lies at $3.94, which has been tested multiple times and represents a key psychological level for ATOM holders. A decisive break below this support could trigger accelerated selling toward the next major support zone.

The pivot point at $4.07 serves as immediate short-term support, sitting just below current ATOM/USDT pricing. This level will be crucial for determining whether the token can maintain its current consolidation pattern or faces renewed selling pressure.

Market Sentiment

Recent trading sessions have shown relatively muted activity in ATOM markets, with no significant news catalysts driving major price movements in the past week. This absence of fundamental drivers leaves technical factors as the primary influence on price action.

Trader positioning appears cautious, with many waiting for clearer signals before establishing new positions. The moderate volume suggests neither strong accumulation nor distribution is occurring at current levels, creating a wait-and-see atmosphere among market participants.

Trading Perspective

The current setup presents a challenging risk-reward scenario for traders. Bulls would need to see a decisive break above the $4.35 resistance level to invalidate the bearish technical picture, while bears might target the $3.94 support break for continuation of the downtrend.

Short-term traders might consider range-bound strategies between $3.94 support and $4.35 resistance, though position sizing should reflect the uncertain directional bias. Longer-term investors may view current levels as potential accumulation zones, but should prepare for possible further downside testing.

Risk management remains paramount given the bearish technical backdrop, with stop-losses below $3.94 for long positions and above $4.35 for short-term bearish plays.

Bottom Line

ATOM faces technical headwinds below key moving averages, requiring a break above $4.35 resistance to shift the near-term outlook from bearish to neutral.

For the latest ATOM price updates and Cosmos analysis, monitor key support and resistance levels mentioned above.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/20251001-cosmos-atom-tests-key-support-at-410-amid-bearish-technical

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0,0124-2,66%
RealLink
REAL$0,06511-2,44%
Moonveil
MORE$0,00396-3,64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,569-8,38%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0,02773+10,12%
Major
MAJOR$0,10262-1,51%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0,006176-1,10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,00336-10,56%
MAY
MAY$0,02819+2,32%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102 231,38
$102 231,38$102 231,38

-1,16%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 430,33
$3 430,33$3 430,33

-1,46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155,57
$155,57$155,57

-3,29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3716
$2,3716$2,3716

-2,69%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0,10624
$0,10624$0,10624

-0,96%