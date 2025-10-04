ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR Coinbase stock gained more than 2% following a strategic upgrade by Rothschild & Co. Rothschild set a $417 price target for Coinbase stock, emphasizing its business diversification. Coinbase’s reliance on retail transaction fees is expected to drop to nearly 50% next year. The partnership with Samsung integrates Coinbase services into 75 million U.S. Galaxy [...] The post Coinbase Stock Gains 2% After Rothschild Upgrade and Samsung Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Coinbase stock gained more than 2% following a strategic upgrade by Rothschild & Co. Rothschild set a $417 price target for Coinbase stock, emphasizing its business diversification. Coinbase’s reliance on retail transaction fees is expected to drop to nearly 50% next year. The partnership with Samsung integrates Coinbase services into 75 million U.S. Galaxy [...] The post Coinbase Stock Gains 2% After Rothschild Upgrade and Samsung Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.

Coinbase Stock Gains 2% After Rothschild Upgrade and Samsung Deal

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/04 03:25
GAINS
GAINS$0.01643-2.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003946-4.22%
Union
U$0.006174-2.21%

TLDR

  • Coinbase stock gained more than 2% following a strategic upgrade by Rothschild & Co.
  • Rothschild set a $417 price target for Coinbase stock, emphasizing its business diversification.
  • Coinbase’s reliance on retail transaction fees is expected to drop to nearly 50% next year.
  • The partnership with Samsung integrates Coinbase services into 75 million U.S. Galaxy devices.
  • Coinbase’s expansion into institutional trading, derivatives, and subscription services supports future growth.

Coinbase stock rose more than 2% on October 3, driven by a key upgrade from Rothschild & Co. and a significant partnership with Samsung. The upgrade, along with the Samsung deal, provided a boost to Coinbase’s market outlook. Investors are now paying attention to Coinbase’s evolving business model and its strategic moves.

Rothschild Upgrade Boosts Coinbase Stock

Rothschild & Co. raised its outlook for Coinbase, setting a $417 price target for the stock. This upgrade highlights the company’s efforts to diversify beyond its core trading operations. According to Rothschild, Coinbase’s business model is shifting, reducing its reliance on retail transaction fees.

Rothschild’s analysis suggests that Coinbase’s revenue sources are becoming more balanced. While retail transaction fees once accounted for 90% of revenue, this figure is expected to decline to nearly 50% by next year. The shift is attributed to the company’s growing presence in institutional trading, derivatives, and subscription services.

The investment bank also highlighted Coinbase’s expanding revenue from USDC and its Layer-2 network, Base. Rothschild argues that these factors will help offset the impact of fee compression. This positive outlook stands in contrast to other cryptocurrency platforms, like Robinhood, which face significant challenges.

Samsung Deal Expands Coinbase’s Reach

In addition to the Rothschild upgrade, Coinbase stock surged after the announcement of a deal with Samsung. Coinbase’s services will be integrated into Samsung’s native wallet on 75 million Galaxy devices in the U.S. This deal represents one of the largest consumer distribution plays in Coinbase’s history.

The integration with Samsung Pay allows users to access crypto trading and payments directly from their devices. By embedding Coinbase’s services into everyday tools like transit passes, the partnership brings crypto to a mainstream audience. Coinbase‘s presence in Samsung’s ecosystem could significantly increase its user base and exposure.

This partnership underscores Coinbase’s strategy of expanding its reach and integrating crypto into everyday life. The move also reflects the growing mainstream adoption of digital assets, especially among new and existing users.

The post Coinbase Stock Gains 2% After Rothschild Upgrade and Samsung Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.0124-2.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06511-2.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00396-3.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.569-8.38%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02773+10.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10262-1.51%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006176-1.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00336-10.56%
MAY
MAY$0.02819+2.32%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,144.19
$102,144.19$102,144.19

-1.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,432.12
$3,432.12$3,432.12

-1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155.66
$155.66$155.66

-3.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3705
$2.3705$2.3705

-2.74%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10599
$0.10599$0.10599

-1.19%