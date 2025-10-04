Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks

Key Takeaways:

75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. can now buy crypto directly via Samsung Pay on Coinbase .

Exclusive Coinbase One trial offered through Samsung Wallet, with zero trading fees and premium features.

Partnership marks one of the largest crypto-tech integrations , with plans for global expansion in coming months.

Samsung and Coinbase have joined forces to open the doors of cryptocurrency to tens of millions of smartphone users. Starting in the U.S., Galaxy owners now gain direct access to crypto purchases and premium trading benefits through the Samsung Wallet app, in what analysts call one of the most significant steps in mainstream digital asset adoption.

A Major Crypto Onboarding Push

Coinbase, the largest publicly listed crypto exchange in the U.S., announced on X that it has partnered with Samsung to bring cryptocurrency to more than 75 million Galaxy smartphone users. The collaboration centers on Samsung Wallet, the South Korean giant’s all-in-one mobile payment and identity platform.

With this rollout, Galaxy users in the U.S. will be able to:

Seamlessly purchase crypto with Samsung Pay inside the Coinbase app.

Unlock three months of Coinbase One membership for free , which includes zero trading fees on select assets, priority customer support, enhanced staking rewards, and exclusive partner offers.

Earn a $25 credit on their first Coinbase trade, according to Samsung’s promotional materials.

This list of incentives highlights the fact that the two companies are not just trying to make crypto more approachable, but also making it more appealing to the average user who may still be unwilling to make the first step into the digital world of assets.

Coinbase One: Premium Access for Galaxy Users

Offered at a price of $29.99/month on its Preferred Tier, Coinbase One offers a set of Coinbase services to lower the barriers to investing in crypto. Features include:

Zero trading fees on regular Coinbase (excluding Coinbase Advanced).

Lost fund protection in cases of unauthorized third-party access.

Boosted staking rewards , allowing users to earn more from proof-of-stake assets.

Access to the CB1 card , which makes spending and earning in crypto more seamless.

By bundling Coinbase One into Samsung Wallet, both companies are effectively transforming Galaxy smartphones into gateways to crypto finance. Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer, emphasized: “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto, starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S., and soon around the world.”

Samsung Wallet Evolves Beyond Payments

The 2022 release of Samsung Wallet as the development of Samsung Pay has become a versatile place to keep digital necessities. Besides payments, the app can store IDs, memberships, and boarding passes and, more significantly, the digital car keys.

It makes it even more significant in its part through the Coinbase collaboration:

Galaxy users can view crypto holdings directly inside Samsung Wallet.

Execute mobile crypto transactions , installment payments, and peer-to-peer transfers.

Consolidate both financial and identity essentials into a single secure app.

Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, said the move is aligned with user demand: “Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphone to complete everyday tasks. With our Coinbase partnership, they now have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry.”

And, assuming that the Coinbase integration goes global, the partnership can introduce hundreds of millions of new users to crypto, and many of them might be first-time investors. This scale may be linked to the introduction of crypto services by PayPal in 2020 that was perceived as a ground-breaking innovation in digital assets.

The post Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks appeared first on CryptoNinjas.