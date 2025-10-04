ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Key Takeaways: 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. can now buy crypto directly via Samsung Pay on Coinbase. Exclusive Coinbase One trial offered through Samsung Wallet, with zero trading The post Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Key Takeaways: 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. can now buy crypto directly via Samsung Pay on Coinbase. Exclusive Coinbase One trial offered through Samsung Wallet, with zero trading The post Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/04 23:27
Union
U$0.006176-2.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+0.43%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149+2.75%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01927-0.56%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.000010728+1.21%

Key Takeaways:

  • 75M+ Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. can now buy crypto directly via Samsung Pay on Coinbase.
  • Exclusive Coinbase One trial offered through Samsung Wallet, with zero trading fees and premium features.
  • Partnership marks one of the largest crypto-tech integrations, with plans for global expansion in coming months.

Samsung and Coinbase have joined forces to open the doors of cryptocurrency to tens of millions of smartphone users. Starting in the U.S., Galaxy owners now gain direct access to crypto purchases and premium trading benefits through the Samsung Wallet app, in what analysts call one of the most significant steps in mainstream digital asset adoption.

Read More: Coinbase Unveils Bold Crypto Push: $1.5B Revenue, Samsung Pay Deal, and 700K+ Waitlist

samsung-wallet-coinbase

A Major Crypto Onboarding Push

Coinbase, the largest publicly listed crypto exchange in the U.S., announced on X that it has partnered with Samsung to bring cryptocurrency to more than 75 million Galaxy smartphone users. The collaboration centers on Samsung Wallet, the South Korean giant’s all-in-one mobile payment and identity platform.

With this rollout, Galaxy users in the U.S. will be able to:

  • Seamlessly purchase crypto with Samsung Pay inside the Coinbase app.
  • Unlock three months of Coinbase One membership for free, which includes zero trading fees on select assets, priority customer support, enhanced staking rewards, and exclusive partner offers.
  • Earn a $25 credit on their first Coinbase trade, according to Samsung’s promotional materials.

This list of incentives highlights the fact that the two companies are not just trying to make crypto more approachable, but also making it more appealing to the average user who may still be unwilling to make the first step into the digital world of assets.

Coinbase One: Premium Access for Galaxy Users

Offered at a price of $29.99/month on its Preferred Tier, Coinbase One offers a set of Coinbase services to lower the barriers to investing in crypto. Features include:

  • Zero trading fees on regular Coinbase (excluding Coinbase Advanced).
  • Lost fund protection in cases of unauthorized third-party access.
  • Boosted staking rewards, allowing users to earn more from proof-of-stake assets.
  • Access to the CB1 card, which makes spending and earning in crypto more seamless.

By bundling Coinbase One into Samsung Wallet, both companies are effectively transforming Galaxy smartphones into gateways to crypto finance. Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer, emphasized: “Together with Samsung, we’re pairing their global scale with Coinbase’s trusted platform to deliver the best value for people to access crypto, starting with more than 75 million Galaxy users across the U.S., and soon around the world.”

Read More: Coinbase Launches the First U.S. Futures Trading Tied to Tech Giants and Crypto

Samsung Wallet Evolves Beyond Payments

The 2022 release of Samsung Wallet as the development of Samsung Pay has become a versatile place to keep digital necessities. Besides payments, the app can store IDs, memberships, and boarding passes and, more significantly, the digital car keys.

coinbase-wallet

It makes it even more significant in its part through the Coinbase collaboration:

  • Galaxy users can view crypto holdings directly inside Samsung Wallet.
  • Execute mobile crypto transactions, installment payments, and peer-to-peer transfers.
  • Consolidate both financial and identity essentials into a single secure app.

Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, said the move is aligned with user demand: “Millions of Galaxy users rely on their smartphone to complete everyday tasks. With our Coinbase partnership, they now have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry.”

And, assuming that the Coinbase integration goes global, the partnership can introduce hundreds of millions of new users to crypto, and many of them might be first-time investors. This scale may be linked to the introduction of crypto services by PayPal in 2020 that was perceived as a ground-breaking innovation in digital assets.

The post Coinbase-Samsung Partnership Brings Crypto Access to 75M Galaxy Users with Exclusive Perks appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.0124-2.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06511-2.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00396-3.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.569-8.38%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02773+10.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.10262-1.51%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.006176-1.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.00336-10.56%
MAY
MAY$0.02819+2.32%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,120.72
$102,120.72$102,120.72

-1.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,432.23
$3,432.23$3,432.23

-1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$155.65
$155.65$155.65

-3.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3718
$2.3718$2.3718

-2.69%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10577
$0.10577$0.10577

-1.39%