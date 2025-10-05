CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading by 2026

ExchangeDEX+
Key Points: CME Group to offer 24/7 trading on cryptocurrency futures and options starting 2026, pending regulatory approval. Allows continuous risk management in line with crypto-native demands. Market reaction expected as regulatory review progresses. CME Group announces plans for 24/7 cryptocurrency futures and options trading on the CME Globex platform starting in early 2026, pending regulatory approval. This move addresses growing institutional demand for continuous trading and aligns CME with always-open crypto markets, potentially impacting liquidity and risk management strategies. CME Plans to Launch 24/7 Crypto Trading in 2026 CME Group will initiate 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options on its CME Globex platform starting in early 2026. Tim McCourt, head of equities, emphasizes the need for continuous market access to meet client demands in the crypto space. This step awaits regulatory clearance. The change aims to match the always-on nature of cryptocurrency platforms, enhancing risk management and liquidity for institutional investors. Weekend and holiday trading will shift to the next business day's accounting. Tim McCourt stated, "Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time," underlining the initiative's importance. Reactions from key opinion leaders or regulatory comments are yet to emerge, but the broader financial industry is following these developments closely. Historical Context and Market Implications of CME's Initiative Did you know? The CME Group first introduced BTC futures in 2017, marking a significant shift from offshore platforms, paving the way for more regulated crypto trading environments. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $121,690.25 with a market cap of $2.43 trillion. The cryptocurrency has experienced a 1.41% decline over the last 24 hours but shows an 11.19% increase over the past seven days. Bitcoin's circulating supply is 19.93 million BTC as of October 4, 2025.

CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options Trading by 2026

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 00:31
Key Points:
  • CME Group to offer 24/7 trading on cryptocurrency futures and options starting 2026, pending regulatory approval.
  • Allows continuous risk management in line with crypto-native demands.
  • Market reaction expected as regulatory review progresses.

CME Group announces plans for 24/7 cryptocurrency futures and options trading on the CME Globex platform starting in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.

This move addresses growing institutional demand for continuous trading and aligns CME with always-open crypto markets, potentially impacting liquidity and risk management strategies.

CME Plans to Launch 24/7 Crypto Trading in 2026

CME Group will initiate 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options on its CME Globex platform starting in early 2026. Tim McCourt, head of equities, emphasizes the need for continuous market access to meet client demands in the crypto space. This step awaits regulatory clearance.

The change aims to match the always-on nature of cryptocurrency platforms, enhancing risk management and liquidity for institutional investors. Weekend and holiday trading will shift to the next business day’s accounting.

Tim McCourt stated, “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time,” underlining the initiative’s importance. Reactions from key opinion leaders or regulatory comments are yet to emerge, but the broader financial industry is following these developments closely.

Historical Context and Market Implications of CME’s Initiative

Did you know? The CME Group first introduced BTC futures in 2017, marking a significant shift from offshore platforms, paving the way for more regulated crypto trading environments.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $121,690.25 with a market cap of $2.43 trillion. The cryptocurrency has experienced a 1.41% decline over the last 24 hours but shows an 11.19% increase over the past seven days. Bitcoin’s circulating supply is 19.93 million BTC as of October 4, 2025.



Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:24 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research anticipates the 24/7 trading framework may enhance regulatory compliance and encourage institutional participation. The initiative might also reduce price discontinuities, commonly known as the “CME gap,” improving market dynamics and potentially influencing technological advancements in settlement processes across other exchanges.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/cme-group-247-crypto-trading/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

