CME Group, One of the Largest Financial Companies, Makes a New Announcement That Will Affect the Cryptocurrency Market

CME Group announced that it will restructure its cryptocurrency futures and options products to offer 24/7 trading in early 2026. This move comes in response to the growing demand for regulated digital asset derivatives.

“Not every market is suitable for 24/7 trading, but there is significant demand for cryptocurrencies. Participants want to manage their risk every day of the week,” Tim McCourt, CME’s global head of equities, forex and alternative products, said in a statement.

The decision follows remarks made by CME President and CEO Terry Duffy at a joint CFTC-SEC roundtable earlier this week. Duffy stated, “24/7 trading is coming to the financial world. The market will demand it, and crypto is the perfect vehicle for this transformation.”

Other exchange executives attending the meeting shared similar views. Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeff Sprecher argued that markets should decide which products are suitable for seamless trading, while Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman noted that preparations for 24/7 trading are underway but that operational challenges exist. DRW CEO Don Wilson, on the other hand, highlighted the need for “24/7 collateral mobility” for the sustainability of 24/7 markets, citing tokenization as a solution.

CME’s crypto products have seen significant growth this year. Average daily trading volume in the third quarter reached a record 340,000 contracts, with a notional value of approximately $14.1 billion. The exchange also plans to launch options products based on Solana and XRP futures on October 16.

*This is not investment advice.

