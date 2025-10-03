ExchangeDEX+
CME to launch 24/7 crypto futures and options trading next year, driven by rising institutional demand for digital assets. CME Group has announced plans to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options trading, starting early next year. This move comes as demand for cryptocurrency products among institutional investors continues to grow. The extended trading hours are […] The post CME Expands Crypto Futures Trading to 24/7 Due to Rising Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

CME Expands Crypto Futures Trading to 24/7 Due to Rising Demand

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 05:11
CME to launch 24/7 crypto futures and options trading next year, driven by rising institutional demand for digital assets.

CME Group has announced plans to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options trading, starting early next year. This move comes as demand for cryptocurrency products among institutional investors continues to grow. The extended trading hours are expected to provide more flexibility and better risk management for market participants.

CME’s Plan to Offer Continuous Crypto Trading

CME Group confirmed that, starting next year, its crypto futures and options will be available for 24/7 trading. This decision follows the increasing demand from institutional clients for round-the-clock trading. According to Tim McCourt, CME’s Global Head of Equities, institutional investors have expressed the need for continuous trading to manage their positions at all times.

Currently, CME offers futures contracts for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. With the new 24/7 model, these products will be available throughout the week, including weekends and holidays. Trades made during these periods will have a trade date of the following business day, with all clearing and settlement processes handled promptly.

The Rise in Institutional Demand for Crypto Products

The decision to expand trading hours is driven by growing demand from institutional investors. Since the launch of its crypto futures products, CME has seen increased participation from institutional players. The firm’s Bitcoin and Ethereum futures have seen notable success, and the addition of Solana and XRP futures earlier this year further demonstrates this trend.

As institutional interest continues to rise, CME is responding to the market’s need for continuous access to crypto products. This move allows investors to trade and manage their risk without being limited to traditional market hours. The shift to 24/7 trading will likely attract more institutional clients seeking flexible trading options.

Impact of 24/7 Trading on the Crypto Market

The introduction of 24/7 crypto futures trading could have a significant impact on the market. One major effect is the reduction of the “CME gap,” which occurs when Bitcoin’s price fluctuates over the weekend while CME is closed. With continuous trading, these gaps may be minimized, allowing for smoother price movements.

Moreover, offering 24/7 trading enables market participants to react to price changes in real time. This can lead to better market efficiency and more opportunities for risk management. CME’s move to provide continuous trading underscores the growing importance of cryptocurrency in institutional portfolios.

Competition from Other Exchanges

CME’s decision to expand its trading hours comes amid increased competition in the crypto derivatives market. Other exchanges, like Cboe, are also working to expand their crypto products. Cboe recently announced plans to launch continuous Bitcoin and Ethereum futures in November.

This competition signals that institutional demand for crypto products is on the rise. Exchanges are adapting to the growing interest in digital assets, with CME’s expanded offerings positioning it as a leader in the space.

The post CME Expands Crypto Futures Trading to 24/7 Due to Rising Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​"The most valuable commodity I know of is information." — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan's Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it's not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won't add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone's guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
2025/09/18 05:15
Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

