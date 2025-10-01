CMCC Global Ignites Sonic Growth with Launch of $25M Resonance Fund

CMCC Global has announced the launch of Resonance, that is, a $25 million fund to power the growth of the Sonic ecosystem. Through this fund, CMCC Global aims to strengthen innovative protocols and founders designed for Sonic. The platform particularly focuses on decentralized finance (DeFi) and consumer-facing applications.

CMCC Global is one of the earliest and most established Asian venture capital firms. The platform works for blockchain investments exclusively. While Sonic is a scalable blockchain ecosystem for decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform has announced the news of the partnership through its official X account.

CMCC Global Introduces High-Conviction Strategy to Power Sonic

Resonance is renowned as a strategic fund rather than just an initiative for venture capital. The fund is set to target high-growth opportunities to redefine the future of Sonic. Through this fund, CMCC Global makes early-stage allocations in growing DeFi leaders, leveraging liquid Sonic assets for strategic investments.

Rosonance, deep inside, strives to drive adoption of Fee Monetization (FeeM).Fee Monetization is a sustainable revenue model that seeks the developers of smart contracts. This model describes the ways developers use to design income and build an innovative and creative long-term incentive.

The Portfolio Manager of Resonance, James Tran, highlights the firm’s commitment, stating, “At CMCC Global, we are not driven by hype; we build independent, high-conviction theses on the assets and ecosystems we support. The fundamentals of the Sonic ecosystem are fully in place and are currently ahead of the market narrative.” Further, he says that “The time is right to capitalize on this foundational strength.”

Sonic Supports Institutional Capital Inflow

Mitchell Demeter, the CEO of Sonic Labs, has expressed excitement over the launch of he project. The CEO admires the meaningful support provided by Resonnace to builders in the ecosystem. Demeter states,

“We are thrilled that CMCC Global has chosen to launch Resonance. As one of the earliest and most successful crypto investors in the world, they have an enviable track record of consistently identifying and backing industry-leading teams and protocols. Resonance will make a significant and meaningful impact on present and future builders on Sonic.”

The CEO further adds that Sonic has the potential to wake up the huge inflow of institutional capital. Resonance is set to blend dynamic, liquid venture strategy with deep industry expertise. By doing this, the fund aims to highlight CMCC Global’s latest effort. The platform is poised to enable one of the blockchain’s most respected ecosystems to introduce institutional capital.

The platform offers direct exposure to accredited investors to access early-stage growth opportunities along with liquid assets. With this, the platform strives to exhibit a balanced approach, enhancing the long-term value of Sonic’s growing ecosystem.