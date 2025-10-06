The post CLAPS Casino launches Visa and Mastercard payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Anjouan, Comoro Islands, October 6th, 2025, Chainwire CLAPS Casino announces the Integration of Visa and Mastercard Payment Options. CLAPS Casino has expanded its payment infrastructure to include support for Visa and Mastercard, marking a shift from its previous crypto-only model. Users can now fund their accounts using both digital assets and traditional bank cards, offering greater flexibility in payment methods. The update is designed to make the service easier to use and more welcoming for new players by simplifying the deposit process and opening the door to a wider audience. The CLAPS team has noted that additional local payment options will be introduced gradually in the near future. The company stated that its goal is to make depositing on CLAPS as simple as possible for every user, and launching card payments is just the first step in that direction. CLAPS will continue to expand its financial infrastructure, giving players more convenient and secure options. About CLAPS CLAPS is a crypto-native iGaming platform built to offer a seamless, transparent, and high-speed experience for digital asset users. Designed with a web3-first approach, CLAPS combines on-chain transparency with the performance of off-chain systems to deliver a user-centric environment for gaming and sports betting. The platform supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and includes integrated wallet solutions to simplify user onboarding. CLAPS also provides partnership opportunities through its affiliate program, fostering growth within the decentralized gaming ecosystem. Contact PR ManagerLiubovCLAPS[email protected] Source: https://finbold.com/claps-casino-launches-visa-and-mastercard-payments/ The post CLAPS Casino launches Visa and Mastercard payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Anjouan, Comoro Islands, October 6th, 2025, Chainwire CLAPS Casino announces the Integration of Visa and Mastercard Payment Options. CLAPS Casino has expanded its payment infrastructure to include support for Visa and Mastercard, marking a shift from its previous crypto-only model. Users can now fund their accounts using both digital assets and traditional bank cards, offering greater flexibility in payment methods. The update is designed to make the service easier to use and more welcoming for new players by simplifying the deposit process and opening the door to a wider audience. The CLAPS team has noted that additional local payment options will be introduced gradually in the near future. The company stated that its goal is to make depositing on CLAPS as simple as possible for every user, and launching card payments is just the first step in that direction. CLAPS will continue to expand its financial infrastructure, giving players more convenient and secure options. About CLAPS CLAPS is a crypto-native iGaming platform built to offer a seamless, transparent, and high-speed experience for digital asset users. Designed with a web3-first approach, CLAPS combines on-chain transparency with the performance of off-chain systems to deliver a user-centric environment for gaming and sports betting. The platform supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and includes integrated wallet solutions to simplify user onboarding. CLAPS also provides partnership opportunities through its affiliate program, fostering growth within the decentralized gaming ecosystem. Contact PR ManagerLiubovCLAPS[email protected] Source: https://finbold.com/claps-casino-launches-visa-and-mastercard-payments/