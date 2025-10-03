ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Chinese National Convicted in World’s Largest Bitcoin Seizure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized) The seized Bitcoin is now valued at a multiple of its original worth at the time of the crime, meaning that UK authorities must decide what to do with the surplus A Chinese national, Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims. Authorities allege that Qian converted much of the illegal proceeds into Bitcoin and hid them in wallets. In a 2018 London raid, UK law enforcement seized 61,000 coins, to be exact. At current valuations, the seized assets are worth approximately $6.7 billion, making it one of the largest crypto seizures ever. On September 29, 2025, Qian pleaded guilty in London’s Southwark Crown Court to two counts under UK law – acquiring criminal property and possessing criminal property. Another individual, Hok Seng Ling, also pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property in this scheme. During the investigation, Qian fled China using fraudulent documents and resided in the UK. The laundering scheme reportedly involved purchasing properties and using intermediaries to hide the origin of funds. Why does this matter? This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized).  A seizure of this magnitude puts everyone on notice. If authorities can track and take billions in crypto from criminals, it might make other large holders nervous about how traceable and secure their own funds really are. Furthermore, the fact that lawmakers could follow this huge amount of… The post Chinese National Convicted in World’s Largest Bitcoin Seizure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized) The seized Bitcoin is now valued at a multiple of its original worth at the time of the crime, meaning that UK authorities must decide what to do with the surplus A Chinese national, Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims. Authorities allege that Qian converted much of the illegal proceeds into Bitcoin and hid them in wallets. In a 2018 London raid, UK law enforcement seized 61,000 coins, to be exact. At current valuations, the seized assets are worth approximately $6.7 billion, making it one of the largest crypto seizures ever. On September 29, 2025, Qian pleaded guilty in London’s Southwark Crown Court to two counts under UK law – acquiring criminal property and possessing criminal property. Another individual, Hok Seng Ling, also pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property in this scheme. During the investigation, Qian fled China using fraudulent documents and resided in the UK. The laundering scheme reportedly involved purchasing properties and using intermediaries to hide the origin of funds. Why does this matter? This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized).  A seizure of this magnitude puts everyone on notice. If authorities can track and take billions in crypto from criminals, it might make other large holders nervous about how traceable and secure their own funds really are. Furthermore, the fact that lawmakers could follow this huge amount of…

Chinese National Convicted in World’s Largest Bitcoin Seizure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 06:02
COM
COM$0.005874-0.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$102,529.92-0.86%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231--%
Everscale
EVER$0.01006-0.98%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0185--%
  • Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims
  • This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized)
  • The seized Bitcoin is now valued at a multiple of its original worth at the time of the crime, meaning that UK authorities must decide what to do with the surplus

A Chinese national, Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, has been accused of orchestrating a massive fraud in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims.

Authorities allege that Qian converted much of the illegal proceeds into Bitcoin and hid them in wallets.

In a 2018 London raid, UK law enforcement seized 61,000 coins, to be exact. At current valuations, the seized assets are worth approximately $6.7 billion, making it one of the largest crypto seizures ever.

On September 29, 2025, Qian pleaded guilty in London’s Southwark Crown Court to two counts under UK law – acquiring criminal property and possessing criminal property. Another individual, Hok Seng Ling, also pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property in this scheme.

During the investigation, Qian fled China using fraudulent documents and resided in the UK. The laundering scheme reportedly involved purchasing properties and using intermediaries to hide the origin of funds.

Why does this matter?

This is widely considered the single largest cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement to date (in terms of amount of BTC seized). 

A seizure of this magnitude puts everyone on notice. If authorities can track and take billions in crypto from criminals, it might make other large holders nervous about how traceable and secure their own funds really are.

Furthermore, the fact that lawmakers could follow this huge amount of Bitcoin for years, even as it was moved and hidden, proves that tracking technology has gotten incredibly good. It’s much harder to conceal transactions on the blockchain than it used to be.

Because the seized Bitcoin is now worth so much more than when it was stolen, there’s a real possibility that the original victims could get some of their money back. In most big scam cases, the stolen money is long gone, but here, the growth of crypto itself might help make things right.

Could the UK keep Bitcoin?

The UK’s Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 allows victims to petition for the return of assets proven to be theirs. In this case, the 128,000 victims are likely to have their original investments repaid in full.

However, as the seized Bitcoin is now valued at a multiple of its original worth at the time of the crime, authorities are left with a multi-billion dollar question – what should be done with all the extra money?

The victims are likely to seek compensation that exceeds the original value of their losses, potentially including interest or additional damages.

Related: UK Trade Associations Push for Blockchain, Stablecoins in US-UK Tech Pact

Conversely, the UK Crown Prosecution Service is expected to contend that any surplus constitutes criminal proceeds and is therefore subject to full forfeiture to the state.

In case of the latter, the Treasury could sell all seized BTC at auction, converting it into GBP (British Pound Sterling). This would instantly inject billions into the UK economy, potentially funding the NHS, tax relief, or public services.

If the UK holds Bitcoin, it could instantly become the world’s third-largest sovereign holder of BTC, after the US and China. 

Whatever the case, the crypto community will likely be closely watching the resolution of this situation.

Related: Bitcoin Q4 Bull Market Intact as CryptoQuant Analysts Flag Signals Toward $130K

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/chinese-national-convicted-in-worlds-largest-bitcoin-seizure/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.626-7.83%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02744+10.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.10281-3.41%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.0062-0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003371-10.15%
MAY
MAY$0.0297+7.88%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27
Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan will introduce a stablecoin denominated in rupee to increase access to finances, lower remittance fees, and entice crypto investment.
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:23

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Economists warn of Labour Force Survey data reliability as UK unemployment rises to 5%

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,529.92
$102,529.92$102,529.92

-0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,454.74
$3,454.74$3,454.74

-0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.33
$156.33$156.33

-2.82%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3769
$2.3769$2.3769

-2.48%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10620
$0.10620$0.10620

-0.99%