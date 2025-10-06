ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group announced that it will invest $11.14 million into the web3 and AI sectors, including a plan to develop its own crypto platform. According to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hong…Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group announced that it will invest $11.14 million into the web3 and AI sectors, including a plan to develop its own crypto platform. According to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hong…

China Financial Leasing Group stock soars 19% after crypto announcement

By: Crypto.news
2025/10/06 15:27
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00357-0.83%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05979-2.51%

Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group announced that it will invest $11.14 million into the web3 and AI sectors, including a plan to develop its own crypto platform.

Summary
  • China Financial Leasing Group will raise $11M via share issuance to fund AI, web3, and crypto ventures.
  • The announcement bumped up its stock nearly 20%, mirroring a wider trend among Hong Kong firms vying for crypto initiatives.

According to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong-listed China Financial Leasing Group plans to raise funds for its artificial intelligence and crypto ventures through a general mandate by subscribing for new shares. The firm plans to issue approximately 69.379 million shares.

The company aims to raise around HKD 86.724 million ($11.14 million), with net proceeds of about HKD 86.474 million after expenses. While HKD 5 million will be allocated or the firm’s general operating fund, the remaining HKD 81.47 million will be used to invest in the web3 and artificial intelligence sectors.

Not only that, the company’s subscription agreement also revealed that it wants to focus on establishing a digital investment platform within the group. The proceeds from its shares issuance will be used to invest in digital assets, including adding stablecoins and other major cryptocurrencies to its portfolio.

So far, the company has been eyeing several digital asset products for its new venture. According to the notice, China Financial Group’s crypto platform plans to facilitate trading for stablecoins, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), real-world assets, NFTs, DeFi, DePin and more.

Although the announcement does not mention a specific launch date for the crypto platform, the company’s efforts seem to be set on raising the funds needed to kick-start its web3 initiative, specifically through AI and crypto.

China Financial Leasing Group stock jumps nearly 20%

On Oct. 6, China Financial Leasing Group’s stock received a major boost after its crypto-related announcement went live. According to data from Google Finance, the stock rose by 19.53% or just 0.25 points in the past few hours following the announcement.

Prior to the announcement, the stock flatlined around the $1.20 range, reaching only as much as $1.26. It wasn’t until later, after the announcement went viral, did investors boost the price up to around $1.55 within just a day.

China Financial Leasing Group's stock climbed nearly 20% following the announcement | Source: Google Finance

China Financial Leasing Group’s case is not unique. Over the past year, there have been many Asian companies that declared interest in the web3 sector, specifically crypto and AI.

Some companies announced that they would be raising funds from share issuance that will be used to invest in crypto or build a digital asset treasury. Moreover, other Hong Kong companies have taken advantage of the stablecoin wave by expressing interest in registering for a license to launch their own tokens pegged to the local currency

A rise in stock prices would usually accompany such an announcement, providing a much needed boost for its previously weak stock price. For example, Hong Kong’s first licensed crypto exchange OSL saw a rise of more than 12% to its stock in July after it was revealed that the firm would allocate a large chunk of the $300 million fundraising to delve into stablecoins.

The trend of using crypto-related announcements to boost stock prices became so prevalent that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission had to issue a warning to investors. The financial agency asked investors to remain cautious of statements regarding stablecoins and crypto, as it increased alongside the risk of fraud.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has declared a loss of $54.8 million during the third quarter, as the parent company announced on Monday. The company has pointed out a reduction in revenue levels as one of the major causes of the loss, and this is a major negative [...]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.626-7.83%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.02744+10.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.10281-3.41%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:16
U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

The U.S. government shutdown may soon be brought to an end following a House Rules Committee vote to pass a bill aimed at funding the operation of the Senate. This bill that seeks to reopen federal agencies is a decisive move towards ending the current deadlock. Should the entire House approve the bill, it would [...]
Union
U$0.0062-0.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003371-10.15%
MAY
MAY$0.0297+7.88%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:27
Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Pakistan will introduce a stablecoin denominated in rupee to increase access to finances, lower remittance fees, and entice crypto investment.
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/11/12 22:23

Trending News

More

Trump Media Faces $54.8M Loss as Revenue Falls

U.S. Government Shutdown Nears End as House Panel Advances Senate Funding Deal

Pakistan Eyes Rupee-Backed Stablecoin for Economic Growth

Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Push Bitcoin Past $103,000 While Supreme Court Threatens to Kill the Plan

Economists warn of Labour Force Survey data reliability as UK unemployment rises to 5%

Quick Reads

More

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Bullish Price Prediction

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,575.15
$102,575.15$102,575.15

-0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,457.51
$3,457.51$3,457.51

-0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$156.34
$156.34$156.34

-2.81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3775
$2.3775$2.3775

-2.45%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.10617
$0.10617$0.10617

-1.02%