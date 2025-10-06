ChatGPT Identifies the Next 100x Crypto of 2025, Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Bulls Already Buying

ChatGPT has flagged Little Pepe (LILPEPE) as one of the best cryptos to watch in 2025, predicting that the Layer 2 meme chain could deliver 100x returns before 2026. The call has sparked fresh momentum in the project’s presale, with Solana and Ripple investors already rotating into $LILPEPE.

This year, Solana has enjoyed an institutional wave, driven by ETF speculation and ecosystem expansion. However, trapped at $200 with a 15% weekly loss, many analysts believe the upside is capped compared to younger projects. Traders chasing high multiples are now looking further down the market.

Solana Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Ripple faces a similar challenge. XRP has held key support levels around $2.67; however, regulatory delays, ETF decisions, and whale-driven sell-offs have clouded its growth. The token’s 2017 rally of 35,000% remains legendary, but few expect a repeat as competition in cross-border payments grows. Investors realize that the next significant returns may not come from established giants. SOL and XRP remain strong long-term plays, yet their size makes a 100x move almost impossible. That’s why capital flows into presales where exponential upside is still on the table. Little Pepe’s presale is emerging as the go-to destination. Its fresh concept, rapid fundraising, and strong community buzz make it a favorite among those who want Solana- and Ripple-level narratives at a fraction of the cost.

Little Pepe Presale Soars Above $26M Amid Massive Buy Interest

The numbers tell the story. The Little Pepe presale has already raised over $26,34 million, selling over 16.1 billion tokens across 13 stages. With each stage selling out quickly, buyers are rushing to secure positions before the final listing price of $0.003. At just $0.0022 in Stage 13, $LILPEPE is still trading at less than a tenth of a cent compared to Solana or Ripple. Early entrants who bought at $0.001 have already doubled their money on paper. With six stages left, the presale is shaping up to be one of 2025’s biggest. Beyond the numbers, it’s the ecosystem vision that has investors excited. Little Pepe is not just another meme coin. It is building the world’s first Layer 2 chain for memes, complete with a dedicated Launchpad called PEPE’s Pump Pad. Add in near-zero gas fees, sniper bot-proof protection, and EVM compatibility, and it’s clear why traders see this as more than hype.

Why ChatGPT Sees 100x Potential in LILPEPE

ChatGPT’s 100x call is based on both fundamentals and timing. Unlike Solana and Ripple, which already command huge valuations, Little Pepe is still in its early phase, giving it a unique asymmetric upside.

The reasons for 100x potential include:

Early entrant advantage: Still in presale under $0.003, with room to multiply post-launch.

Upcoming CEX listings: Two top-tier exchanges already secured at launch, with more in the pipeline.

Unique product rollout: Meme Launchpad, featuring near-zero fees and resistance to sniper bots.

Meme virality: Community-driven culture that historically pushes tokens far beyond fundamentals.

Credibility: Completed CertiK audit, strict vesting schedule, and CoinMarketCap listing.

Active community: 7K giveaway and a new Mega Giveaway keeping engagement high.

Compared to Solana’s potential climb to $250 or Ripple’s battle to reclaim $5–$7, Little Pepe offers a sharper curve. For investors seeking the next breakout story, it represents an opportunity that appears only once every few years.

